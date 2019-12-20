Teacher's Name: Melissa Culbertson
School: 21st Century Charter School
School District: 21st Century Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Culbertson is an extraordinarily awesome English teacher. She writes her own curriculum aligned with state standards and assessments. She embeds protocols into her lessons to engage all of her learners. She incorporates a variety of research based best practices which yields phenomenal results! Her students score well on all assignments!
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Culbertson wrote & shared the 10th grade English curriculum for the 10th grade scholars at our school.