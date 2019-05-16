Members can save 40% on an annual Washington Post subscription!

Take advantage of this special offer for News+ members only.
For only $59 a year you get
- Unlimited access to washingtonpost.com on any device
- Unlimited access to all Washington Post apps
- This is a special offer for News+ Members ONLY
Take advantage of this special offer for News+ members only.
For only $59 a year you get
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.