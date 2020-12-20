“A long time ago, in a Galilee far, far away ...” A holiday message on a sign beside a church in my town.

Contract began almost 100 years ago in 1925, the descendant of games such as whist and auction bridge. It’s hard for me to believe that I discovered the game 53 years ago and have been involved for over half of its lifetime. (Actually, it’s been longer; I remember playing three-handed “bridge” with my parents when I was a kid.)

The game’s history is filled with memorable deals. I found today’s deal in the archives of my colleague Alfred Sheinwold. He published it on June 7, 1954. (“Sheinwold on Bridge” began several years later; Sheinwold ghosted for other columns.)

The setting was a big tournament in Monte Carlo, and South was Howard Schenken, an all-time great. He opened one heart, and when North raised to two, Schenken leaped to game. (They bid ’em up in those days.) West led the jack of clubs, and with both trumps and diamonds breaking badly, declarer looked headed for down at least one.

Schenken ducked the first club, won the next with the ace and led a diamond from dummy. When East followed with the four, Schenken played the eight. West won with the nine and had no more clubs. He shifted to a spade.

Schenken won and took the A-Q of trumps. He ruffed a spade and cashed the K-A of diamonds. When East couldn’t ruff, Schenken ruffed his last diamond in dummy and ruffed another spade for his ninth trick. He still had the king of trumps to fulfill the contract. It was a remarkable masterpiece of timing.

