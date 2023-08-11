August 8

1936: At the Berlin Olympics, the United States finishes 1-2-3 in the men's decathlon. Glenn Morris sets a world record with 7,900 points, followed by Robert Clark and Jack Parker.

1981: Shiaway St. Pat, driven by Ray Remmen, wins the first Hambletonian Stakes run at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in four heats.

1984: Carl Lewis sets the Olympic record in the 200 meters with a time of 19.80 seconds.

2006: Roger Goodell is chosen as the NFL's next commissioner. Favored for months to get the job, he is unanimously elected by the league's 32 owners on the fifth ballot.

2012: Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States become the first three-time gold medalists in Olympic beach volleyball history. The duo beat Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 21-16, 21-16 in the all-American final, extending their Olympic winning streak to 21 matches.

2018: The NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors adopt a "series of significant policy and legislative changes" as part of an eff ort to "fundamentally" change the NCAA's structure. The NCAA changes eligibility rules, allowing top prospects to hire agents in high school and giving college players more leeway to return after declaring for NBA draft.

2021: USA Women's volleyball defeats Brazil in straight sets to win the gold medal. It's the first Olympic gold medal in USA Women's volleyball history. The win would give the United States 39 gold medals, breaking a tie with China on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

August 9

1988: Edmonton Oilers trade Wayne Gretzky to LA Kings for $15-$20 millions.

2007: David Beckham makes his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 72nd minute of the Los Angeles Galaxy's 1-0 loss to D.C. United.

2010: No American player appears in the top 10 for the first time since the men's tennis computer rankings began in 1973. Andy Roddick drops from No. 9 to No. 11 in the latest ATP rankings.

2012: Usain Bolt wins the 200 meters in 19.32 seconds, making him the only man with two Olympic titles in that event. He adds it to the 100 gold he won Aug. 5, duplicating the 100-200 double he produced at the Beijing Games four years ago.

2022: Tennis superstar Serena Williams announces her intention to retire in an interview with "Vogue".

August 10

1900: The first Davis Cup is held with the United States beating Britain, 3-0.

1984: The US beats Spain 96-65 to win the men's basketball gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics; future 'dream team' members Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin feature.

2008: In Beijing, Michael Phelps begins his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84: smashing his own world record. The U.S. women's 400-meter freestyle relay team, anchored by 41-year-old Dara Torres, takes the silver behind the Netherlands' Olympic record eff ort. It's the 10th medal of Torres' career.

August 11

1919: The Green Bay Packers football club is founded by George Calhoun and Curly Lambeau. It is named after sponsor Indian Packing Company.

1928: New York Giants future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Carl Hubbell registers his first MLB victory, a 4-0 shutout of Philadelphia Phillies at the Polo Grounds. 1929: New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth becomes the first MLB player to hit 500 home runs, belting it off Willis Hudlin in a 6-5 loss to the Indians at League Park in Cleveland. 1951: The Boston Braves beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 8-1 in the first televised baseball game in color on WCBS in New York. 1961: Milwaukee Braves future Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn records career victory No. 300, beating the Cubs 2-1 . 1984: Carl Lewis duplicates Jesse Owens' 1936 feat, winning his fourth Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S.'s 4 x 100m relay team.

August 12

1950: In the first international game by an NFL team, the New York Giants beat the CFL's Ottawa Roughriders 20-6 at Ottawa's Lansdowne Stadium.

1970: Curt Flood loses his $41 million antitrust suit against baseball.

1978: New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley suff ers a spinal cord injury leaving him with incomplete quadriplegia from a hit by Oakland Raiders Jack Tatum in a preseason game.

1994: Members of the Major League Baseball Players Association go on strike, leading to cancellation of the World Series for only the second time in MLB history.

August 13

1969: Temp Commissioner Bowie Kuhn is elected for a 7-year term by a unanimous vote.

2008: American swimmer Michael Phelps wins 3 gold medals, all in world record time, in one day at the Beijing Olympics; 200m IM (1:54.23), 200m butterfly (1.52.03) and 4 x 200m freestyle relay (6:58.56).

2016: American swimmer Michael Phelps ends his career at the Rio Olympics as part of the winning 4x100 medley relay, his record 23rd gold medal.