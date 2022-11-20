'Memory trees' memorialize homicide victims

The holiday season is often the hardest time for families who have lost a loved one, Sylvia Galvan said.

Among gatherings, holiday parties and expressions of joy, many of these families may feel empty after they've lost a family member.

Galvan, founder of Circle of Love, an organization designed to support families who have lost a loved one to homicide, is partnering with local police departments to memorialize those victims in a special way.

The "memory tree" showcases numerous ornaments with the names of those who have died in Northwest Indiana this year and various years before, Galvan said. Circle of Love had a tree lighting ceremony Saturday afternoon at Gary and East Chicago police departments with many of the families whose loved ones appeared on the ornaments in attendance.

"It’s a very difficult time for us as parents," Galvan said. "Around the holidays, you remember your children, how they were around this time when they were younger. Everybody else’s life has gone on, and when these days come, we want people to remember our kids."

The trees carry the names of Gary and East Chicago residents who have died by homicide as well as names from those all over the Region. Some have photos, if provided by the families.

Galvan reached out to Gary and East Chicago police departments to ask if they would be willing to showcase the trees in the lobbies of their departments, and both immediately were on board, she said.

"The empathy, you all allowing this, means a lot to us parents," Tina Moreno, co-founder of Circle of Love, whose son, Kyle Baldwin, died by homicide in Florida in 2019, said to police Saturday. "This, right here, shows parents we didn't forget about their kids."

Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said that when Circle of Love first mentioned the idea to him, he said he wanted to help the group memorialize those lost to homicide in any way he could. He said police remember many of the victims of cases they work on.

"The Gary Police Department does not forget," Hamady said. "And I know the families don't forget."

Gary has had 58 homicides so far this year, Hamady said, as of Saturday. East Chicago has had nine as of Oct. 2.

Galvan founded the organization in February. She lost her son, Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., in 2016 in East Chicago. He was 25. She said she didn't know where to turn or how to seek out resources.

"I just felt so lost," Galvan said. "My youngest son, Matthew, and I spoke about how we didn’t want others to feel like this."

She started a support group for grieving families and offers resources on how to seek counseling. She's found connection with others who have lost loved ones in the same way, many of whom shared their stories of strength, perseverance and unity during the ceremony.

Marsha Jung's 27-year-old son Dion Clayton was killed in Gary in 2020. The men who killed him were arrested and prosecuted, but justice doesn't necessarily make it easier, she said.

"I'll never get my son back," Jung said.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of the man accused of killing Clayton, and Jung said it's caused more pain for her family since. The Indiana Supreme Court scrutinized the conviction Nov. 3.

Christina Mitchell lost her son, Jordan, when he was shot in Gary in 2019 at age 19. He was shot while in his car. She said her other son was near the scene when he called her and told her the news.

"I just heard, 'Jordan's been shot,' and everything just went blank," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she memorializes her son every year with a balloon release on the anniversary of his death and a celebration on his birthday. She remembers him for being incredibly loving, caring and always smiling.

Marcia Merrill remembers the last day she saw her son, Tyreese "Frisco" Richardson, before he was shot and killed in Hammond in 2004. The 19-year-old gave her a kiss before he left the house on a Monday and told her, "I'll see you later." She woke up the next morning with a feeling. Something was wrong, she said.

"I kept telling myself, 'It's okay, he's okay.'" Merrill said. "But I had this feeling I have never felt,"

Pamela Yarbrought-Newson's son, Iyuan Yarbrought, 23, was shot to death in Hammond in 2016. She said she was the last person to find out about her son's death but feels like it needed to happen in that way.

"I believe God made it happen like that to shield me from a lot of things," Yarbrought-Newson said.

Melissa Williams lost both of her sons, Dominique Wright and Donnovan Williams, in 2014 within 27 days of each other. Donnovan Williams was home for his brother's funeral when he was shot. Before she found the community of grieving families in Circle of Love, she facilitated her own grieving group for families. She said she memorializes her sons in the photos of them she has all over her house.

Seven-year-old Jeremiah Moore was shot in July while he was sleeping in his car seat, his mother, Ollie Holliness said. He died one month after his birthday.

"He missed all the grown-up things in life," Holliness said. "Don't get to watch him grow up, no eighth-grade graduation, no high school graduation, don't get to watch him get married."

The family was traveling back to their home in East Chicago when Moore was shot. Holliness said she moved her six children from Chicago to Northwest Indiana to avoid the increase of violence in Chicago but couldn't escape it.

Lala Alfaro, whose son, Jason Arambula, was shot in 1999 at 19, pushed for an end to the violence in the Northwest Indiana streets.

"What are they fighting over?" Alfaro asked. "A street? A girlfriend? A bad drug deal?"

For the families, Alfaro said, the time goes on but the wounds never heal, and families don't deserve to live with this kind of pain.

"They say it gets easier, I say it gets tolerable," Alfaro said. "I don't want anyone to suffer like I do."

A piece of La-Tisha Robinson's heart has been missing, she said, since she lost her son, 22-year-old Antwoine Johnson Jr., in East Chicago in 2014 when he was shot and killed. Although that piece is missing, she said, she believes Johnson still lives on through her memory. Many of these memories, she said, live within the holiday season.

"For a lot of families, they don't want to celebrate the holidays," Robinson said. "Celebrate what you can with whatever you have so your children can continue to live."

These eight families are a small portion of those in the Region who have lost a loved one to homicide. The memory tree allows those who have been killed to live on during the holidays and every day.

Anyone who has lost a loved one to homicide can have an ornament with their loved one's name put on the tree at no cost, Galvan said. The trees will be up in the lobbies of the police departments through the new year.