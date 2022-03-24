Merrillville Education Foundation plans Major Saver fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Education Foundation will offer Major Saver discount cards for sale as a fundraiser to help support Merrillville Schools.

The $10 card offers savings with local BOGO offers at many local restaurants.

Students will receive sales packets starting April 5, and the sale will last approximately two weeks. All of the money generated from this fundraiser goes back to the schools and the activities of the Merrillville Education Foundation that fund innovative and creative projects for students to have broad educational experiences.

Major Saver cards can be purchased via cash, check or online at www.majorsaver.com. The online sale can be credited back to a particular student and school. All cards purchased online will be mailed directly to customers.

Once the card is purchased, thousands of offers become valid nationwide by downloading and entering a code that accesses the deals.

Since its inception in 2002, the Merrillville Education Foundation has given $389,281 to the Merrillville Schools in the form of grants. For more information, visit the foundation website merrillvilleeducationfoundation.org.

