MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who stole a wallet from a shopper at a local retail store and used the shopper's cards at multiple locations.

The suspect, pictured, has tattoos on his neck and on the inside of his forearm.

Anyone with information about the suspects or investigation can contact Detective Cmdr. Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext. 363. Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

