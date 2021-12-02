Merrillville Rotary Club teams up with Franciscan to feed needy mothers

The Merrillville Rotary Club donated to Franciscan's Prenatal Assistance Program to help needy mothers feed their families this holiday season.
The Rotary Club used to donate turkeys during Thanksgiving but now gives gift cards, believing they better serve the needs of local families during the holiday season.
“We evolved and became wiser,” Rotarian Jim Larsen said.
Club members delivered 50 $50 Strack & Van Til supermarket gift cards to Franciscan Health St. Clare Health Clinic in Crown Point, where they will be distributed to moms in the Prenatal Assistance Program and other hospital patients in need. About 20 people, including three non-members, donated to the cause.
“You take it for granted when you show up for Thanksgiving dinner and there’s so much food you can’t eat it all. This will help those who really need it,” Larsen said.
Franciscan's St. Clare Health Clinic at 1121 Indiana Ave. in Crown Point provides non-emergency health care services, focusing on early detection, patient education, health screenings, prevention and physical exams. The clinic houses Franciscan's Prenatal Assistance Program, which serves expectant mothers with limited family income.
“You’re allowing the people who are receiving the gift cards to do what’s best for their family,” Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum said.
For more information about the clinic, call (219) 663-2160. For more information about the Prenatal Assistance Program, call (219) 663-5349. To donate to the Franciscan Health Foundation, call (219) 661-3401.
