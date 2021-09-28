Merrillville, Valparaiso keep high rankings in state football poll

PREP FOOTBALL
Merrillville, Valpo hold onto high rankings: Merrillville received one of 14 first-place votes and remained No. 3 in Class 6A in the Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday, while Valparaiso is still No. 2 in 5A. Also holding steady was Andrean at No. 7 in 2A, while Chesterton moved into the 6A rankings at No. 10. Among the teams receiving votes were Michigan City in 5A, Hobart in 4A and Calumet in 3A. The top-ranked teams are Center Grove (6A), Indianapolis Cathedral (5A), Indianapolis Roncalli (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Fort Wayne Luers (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BYU-Notre Dame to play in Vegas in '22: BYU and Notre Dame will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season. The Cougars and Fighting Irish said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame. This will be the eighth location Notre Dame has played one of its home games away from South Bend.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs lose seventh straight: Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago 8-6. Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring. The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth to move ahead 7-6. Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh. Chicago's Nick Martini went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Frank Schwindel, Matt Duffy and Austin Romine had two hits apiece.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Suns' Jones, Miller win WNBA awards: Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors. She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles and Washington's Tina Charles. “Her name will be forever mentioned with some of the greats all-time,” said Connecticut's Curt Miller, who was chosen as the league's Coach of the Year.