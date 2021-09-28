Merrillville, Valparaiso keep high rankings in state football poll

PREP FOOTBALL

Merrillville, Valpo hold onto high rankings: Merrillville received one of 14 first-place votes and remained No. 3 in Class 6A in the Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday, while Valparaiso is still No. 2 in 5A. Also holding steady was Andrean at No. 7 in 2A, while Chesterton moved into the 6A rankings at No. 10. Among the teams receiving votes were Michigan City in 5A, Hobart in 4A and Calumet in 3A. The top-ranked teams are Center Grove (6A), Indianapolis Cathedral (5A), Indianapolis Roncalli (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Fort Wayne Luers (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU-Notre Dame to play in Vegas in '22: BYU and Notre Dame will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season. The Cougars and Fighting Irish said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame. This will be the eighth location Notre Dame has played one of its home games away from South Bend.

PRO BASEBALL