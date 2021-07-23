Methodist Hospitals names a new director of rehabilitation services

Methodist Hospitals named a new director of rehabilitation services who will oversee efforts to help patients recover and return to their lives.

Stephany Husemann most recently oversaw Occupational, Speech, Physical and Recreational Therapies in Inpatient Rehab at the Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where she served as director of rehabilitation services.

"Stephany is a speech language pathologist with 18 years of experience in a variety of settings, including skilled nursing, long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "Her career has included roles as Regional Manager of Operations at Blue Sky Therapy and Regional/Area Manager and Facility Director of Select Medical Rehabilitation Services. Stephany began her professional career as a Speech-Language Pathologist."

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from The Ohio State University in speech/language and hearing disorders and a master of science degree from Nova Southeastern University in communication sciences and disorders.

Husemann will oversee rehabilitation services at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville and Rehabilitation Institute at the Midlake Campus at 2269 W. 25th Ave. in Gary.