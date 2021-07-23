 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Methodist Hospitals names a new director of rehabilitation services

Methodist Hospitals names a new director of rehabilitation services

Methodist Hospitals names a new director of rehabilitation services

Stephany Husemann 

 Provided

Methodist Hospitals named a new director of rehabilitation services who will oversee efforts to help patients recover and return to their lives.

Wanda Jordan, ICU Manager at Gary Methodist, speaks about how thank you notes from previous patients help inspire her and her team.

Stephany Husemann most recently oversaw Occupational, Speech, Physical and Recreational Therapies in Inpatient Rehab at the Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where she served as director of rehabilitation services.

"Stephany is a speech language pathologist with 18 years of experience in a variety of settings, including skilled nursing, long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "Her career has included roles as Regional Manager of Operations at Blue Sky Therapy and Regional/Area Manager and Facility Director of Select Medical Rehabilitation Services. Stephany began her professional career as a Speech-Language Pathologist."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from The Ohio State University in speech/language and hearing disorders and a master of science degree from Nova Southeastern University in communication sciences and disorders.

Husemann will oversee rehabilitation services at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville and Rehabilitation Institute at the Midlake Campus at 2269 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. 

Methodist Hospitals offer rehabilitation for a number of medical issues such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic disorders and neurological disorders, helping patients regain their strength, self-reliance and mobility.

Its Inpatient Rehabilitation Institute has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities since 1973.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts