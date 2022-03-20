Methodist Hospitals poised to serve Northwest Indiana as an independent health care system

The COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years has taught us many lessons. The critical importance of a strong health care system to the vitality and wellbeing of the community at large is a valuable lesson that should be remembered long after this pandemic is over.

For Methodist Hospitals, the last two years have caused us to rededicate ourselves to the mission we have fulfilled for nearly a century — to deliver high-quality health care to all those in need.

And if we learned anything else from the COVID-19 pandemic it’s that while we must work in the moment to the very best of our abilities while balancing that perspective with an eye toward the future. We believe that Methodist Hospitals’ best path to future success is to maintain its standing as The Region’s only truly independent health care system. It’s also clear that Methodist Hospitals can best serve the community as an independent institution. From our perspective that’s a win-win — for Methodist Hospitals, and for the communities we serve.

A healthy Northwest Indiana means a healthier Indiana. The future of this diverse and powerful engine of commerce, industry and culture depends, in large part, upon the health and wellness of those who call Northwest Indiana home. At Methodist Hospitals, we’re determined to help everyone in Northwest Indiana make that happen as a truly independent voice focused solely on Northwest Indiana health and wellness.

For example, Methodist Hospitals has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. We established dedicated units to treat COVID-19 patients at both hospital campuses, then multiple drive-up testing sites followed by COVID-19 vaccine sites throughout Northwest Indiana. Because that’s what was needed here. I am immensely proud of our doctors, nurses, and staff, who have courageously served the community through two very difficult years. We owe them our gratitude and our support.

Remarkably, that same group of dedicated healthcare heroes has also played key roles in a wide range of other accomplishments that have contributed to the ongoing effort to make Methodist Hospitals an even better, independent institution. Some of the accomplishments of the last year that were made possible by their innovation, effort and teamwork include:

Growth in our network of outpatient facilities. Our new clinic in Valparaiso expands our network of CareFirst clinics to four, including Crown Point, Merrillville and Schererville. The Valparaiso clinic offers immediate care, as well as primary and specialty care under one roof.

The introduction of new, advanced technologies and treatments. Methodist Hospitals has acquired the most advanced da Vinci surgical system and greatly expanded our roster of surgeons who are certified to perform minimally invasive robotic surgery. Our Orthopedic and Spine Center now offers total knee and hip replacements with same-day discharge to motivated and qualified patients. These less invasive procedures with advanced pain management allow patients to recover in their own homes. And we have acquired new systems for diagnosing and treating Peripheral Artery disease and other forms of heart disease.

Expanded telehealth and chronic disease management capabilities. Thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission, Methodist Hospitals is expanding its digital telehealth platform to enable our clinicians to help their Northwest Indiana patients manage chronic disease remotely.

Engagement of new physicians and specialties. We welcomed the board certified gastroenterology specialists of the Centers for Digestive Health to their new Merrillville offices on Methodist’s Southlake Campus, and we have expanded our network of physicians with new primary care providers, as well as specialists in spine surgery, endocrinology, heart and vascular surgery and interventional cardiology.

Meanwhile, Methodist Hospitals maintained its commitment to outreach beyond the walls of our hospitals. We continued to bring our expertise and services into the community despite the pandemic with virtual education seminars and COVID-safe health fairs and screening events in 2021.

Now, as we prepare to begin our second century of delivering quality healthcare to the families of our Region, Methodist Hospitals has developed a comprehensive strategic plan designed to continue to move us forward as a successful, independent health care system.

After exhaustive research and with input from dozens of interviews with respected stakeholders within and outside our organization, we have identified strategies that take a wide range of factors into consideration, including achieving excellence in quality, safety and patient experience; capturing greater market share and optimizing financial performance to fund additional investments in facilities, technology, staff and services.

The work to develop and implement these key strategies has already begun. Dozens of interconnected programs have been developed with carefully considered benchmarks spread over a three-year implementation period.

These programs include the opening of more new outpatient clinics, the construction and modernization of inpatient and procedural facilities, the development of clinical partnerships with physician groups, academic medical centers and employers and the development of new payer relationships and financial products.

With this plan, we aim to deliver to you more physicians in more specialties, who will provide more and better services, over a wider geographic footprint in Northwest Indiana. In short, we are committed to bringing you better access to higher quality care. Next year, in 2023, Methodist Hospitals will celebrate 100 years of service to the Northwest Indiana region. We hope you will join us as we strive to become Healthier Together in our second century of care.

Matt Doyle is president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

