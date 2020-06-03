Methodist Hospitals stroke program earns thrombectomy certification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Methodist Hospitals has been awarded Thrombectomy Certification by HFAP, the nation’s original independent accreditation program. This recognizes Methodist Hospitals’ expertise and experience in providing high quality, high level stroke care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“Methodist Hospitals clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS, HFAP’s non-profit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the stroke program against standards for organizational operations and clinical services that drive patient safety and continuous quality improvement. Methodist Hospitals has earned the distinction of HFAP certification by successfully meeting those standards.”

“Thrombectomy is an emergency procedure to remove a blood clot from inside an artery or vein. It can increase the survival rate for patients suffering an acute ischemic stroke, reduce the likelihood of prolonged disabilities, and speed recovery of function. Not all hospitals have the capacity to offer timely thrombectomy,”said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals Interim President and CEO. “We are proud to be HFAP-certified as a Thrombectomy Stroke Center for our ability to provide this effective treatment to patients in our community”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.