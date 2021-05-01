Michigan City woman chronicles her search for the truth, family history

At 48, Julie Ryan McGue underwent a breast biopsy.
For anyone, it would be a stressful and anxiety-filled life event.
For McGue, it was a reminder that she had no idea the cards she had been dealt. Adopted as a baby with her twin sister, the Michigan City resident did not know her family history or how it could impact any diagnosis or treatment that may come her way.
“This drove home the point of how little I knew about my background,” she said. “Since breast cancer and uterine cancer posed serious threats, I needed to know what was in my bloodlines.”
McGue set out on a five-year journey to search for her birth relatives. What involved a variety of agency and individual help along the way also revealed unearthed secrets and family members who she discovered were literally next door.
To share her experiences and help others who may be looking for their birth relatives after going through a closed adoption, McGue chronicled her search in a new memoir, “Twice a Daughter.” Her book, which releases May 11, follows her complex investigation into tracking down her uncharted family history.
McGue shared with The Times her journey to discover the truth and what inspired her to share her story.
When were you adopted and what did your childhood look like?
My twin sister and I were adopted at 3 weeks old through Catholic Charities in Chicago. My adoptive parents picked us at St. Vincent’s Orphanage at 721 N. La Salle St., and we lived for two years in a western suburb of Chicago, Western Springs, Illinois.
My folks were told by the nuns at St. Vincent’s that we were fraternal twins. In the course of our adoption search, we found out through DNA testing that we are identical.
When my folks adopted my brother Steve two years later, we moved to La Grange, where we lived until I was 16. St. Vincent’s is no longer a children’s home, but it is still owned by Catholic Charities and serves as a relief services center now.
In my book, “Twice a Daughter,” my twin sister and I go back to St. Vincent’s and get a tour. Many of the post-adoption support group meetings I attended while going through my adoption search were at 721 N. La Salle St. It is a symbol to me of where I started my life and where my search ended.
Why was it important to know your health history in regards to treating your health issue?
I was always curious about my adoption. When I was 30, I sent a letter to Catholic Charities asking for information, but at that time the adoption laws prohibited an exchange of information. The laws in Illinois changed in 2011, and adoptees could request their original birth records. But by this time I was already in touch with my birth mom.
I continued to have female health issues until I located my birth father and half-siblings. Oddly enough, after I finished my search and filled in my health background and family tree, I have not experienced any more health problems. Makes you wonder.
When you started your search, how did you begin? What steps did you have to take to get that first piece of information?
Closed adoption means that the state law forbids an exchange of information between the birth parents, adoptee and adoptive parents. The adoption agency facilitates the handoff of the adopted child to the adoptive parents.
After the biopsy, my first step was to ask my parents for my adoption papers, and this is when I first learned my birth name.
When I hired a search agency, they determined that my birth mother must have used an alias on my paperwork. She could not be found. This was entirely legal back in 1959.
What was your next step?
My next step was to enter the confidential intermediary program (CISI) of Illinois, where I was assigned an intermediary (CI). The judge supervising the program issued an order for the adoption agency, Catholic Charities, to release my closed file to her.
The CI learned my birth mother’s real identity, but the laws prevented her from releasing my birth mom’s name or info to me. The CI reached out to my birth mom. What happens next are the surprise plot points in the book.
What were some of the challenges or roadblocks that you faced along the way?
The first issue was that my adoptive mom did not support my search. After that, I dealt with search roadblocks, misinformation, rejection, lies and relationship loss. The rift between my mom and me widened the harder I worked at locating my birth parents.
Through all of these obstacles, I had the support of my twin sister, husband, family and the Catholic Charities post-adoption support group. I was patient and prayerful and resilient. In the end, my perseverance paid off and we got several breaks in the case. Without giving away too much, let’s just say the book has a mostly happy ending.
How did you emotionally deal with any unearthed information or disappointments along the way?
All this rejection and disappointment would have been difficult to deal with had I not had the support of my twin, husband and support group. I began to take writing classes at this point and to pen my memoir. Writing helped me deal with the loss and promoted healing.
With the information you found, was this information helpful in helping you solve your medical issues?
Everything fell into place with the help of the support group, the intermediary, the judge, the PI and a genealogist. The journey ebbed and flowed for five full years. Throughout it all, I continued to have health flare-ups and medical testing. With a full health history and proper medical care, my doctors are vigilant as to what to watch for. Knock on wood, I am healthy. So is my sister.
For those who may be in your situation, what advice would you recommend as they set out to find their birth parents?
Read everything you can get your hands on related to adoption. Talk to adoptees who have tackled search and reunion, so you know what you are up against. Join a support group through your adoption agency or a virtual group through Facebook.
Do not underestimate what your birth parents went through to make the decisions they did. Make realistic expectations and a plan to deal with all outcomes. Gather your parents and siblings support and be prepared to proceed without it.
Never underestimate your ability to persevere. Learn to accept and forgive because by doing so you will heal yourself.
Why did you decide to write about your experience?
This book is for all the social workers and adoption workers who work hard to connect adoptees and birth mothers with their lost relatives. This book is for adoptees so that they can learn from my mistakes and successes.
This book is for adoptive parents so that they can understand the needs and wants of their adopted child better. This book is for anyone touched by adoption so that our communities communicate better about what adoption means to those living the experience.
Is there any other information about adoption you would like readers to know?
Adoption is complicated. So often, outsiders think they know what is involved in the adoption experience and they make uninformed judgements about birth mothers and adoptees.
It is important to dispel the perpetuated myths - that an adoptee seeking reunion with birth relatives is ungrateful to their adopted parents, that birth mothers are waiting to be found, that all adoptive parents are supportive of their adopted child’s search efforts, that birth fathers were notified of their paternity, or that an adoptee doesn’t need to know where they come from or why they were placed for adoption to develop fully.
Most importantly, each and every one of us should have the right to know everything about ourselves, and no one should have the power to deny us access to that information.