Michigan City woman chronicles her search for the truth, family history

What were some of the challenges or roadblocks that you faced along the way?

The first issue was that my adoptive mom did not support my search. After that, I dealt with search roadblocks, misinformation, rejection, lies and relationship loss. The rift between my mom and me widened the harder I worked at locating my birth parents.

Through all of these obstacles, I had the support of my twin sister, husband, family and the Catholic Charities post-adoption support group. I was patient and prayerful and resilient. In the end, my perseverance paid off and we got several breaks in the case. Without giving away too much, let’s just say the book has a mostly happy ending.

How did you emotionally deal with any unearthed information or disappointments along the way?

All this rejection and disappointment would have been difficult to deal with had I not had the support of my twin, husband and support group. I began to take writing classes at this point and to pen my memoir. Writing helped me deal with the loss and promoted healing.

With the information you found, was this information helpful in helping you solve your medical issues?