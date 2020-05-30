Michigan still mostly closed, but Harbor Country offers some opportunities

There are a lot of things being missed these days. Hugs. Eating in a restaurant. Raising a pint at a pub or brewery. And people are getting antsy as the temperatures rise and we move into what would normally be a busy travel season. With our close proximity to the mitten state, southwest Michigan’s Harbor Country is usually a common place for a day trip, overnighter or weekend getaway. Obviously, these are unusual times and this will be an unusual season.
The state has made national headlines for strict guidelines and stay-at-home orders put in place in response to the high number of reported COVID-19 cases. Michigan's initial mandates included not only that people stay at home, but that they couldn’t travel from home-to-home even if they owned a cottage or vacation home. There’s also been confusion and criticism of what is and isn’t deemed essential as many businesses were forced to close during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Slowly the nation is easing out of our state of quarantine, but Michigan is in no rush to welcome crowds to the state where visitor spending is over well over $22 billion annually. The stay-at-home order initiated in March that was set to expire May 28 was extended again last week to remain through at least June 12. Some restrictions have been lifted in some parts of Michigan to help gradually reopen the state, but little has changed in Harbor Country. The state has been divided into eight regions that will each separately move into different phases of the re-opening plan. Harbor Country falls into the Kalamazoo Region, which at the time of this writing was in the third phase of “flattening.”
So, what can you do if you decide to head up over the border?
Dining
Dining at restaurants is still prohibited under state mandate, but carry-out is available at a number of eateries. The popular Redamak’s in New Buffalo opted to shut down during the stay-at-home order and won’t re-open until at least June 12.
The nearby Stray Dog Bar and Grill in New Buffalo closed for eight weeks but re-opened on May 13 for contact-free carry-out. A walk-up window was installed that allows customers to pick-up food ordered online or by phone orders, or customers can place an order at the window. Merchandise is also available from their store by call-in or at the window.
After closing on March 13 in advance of the state’s stay-at-home order, Leslie Danesi said they had to “take time to regroup and figure out how to keep staff and customers safe.” She and her husband, Marc, are owners of the popular restaurant and bar located just steps away from Lake Michigan and the New Buffalo public beach. The restaurant, which is one of the largest employers in New Buffalo, stayed closed until May 13, but paid employees during the closing.
She is now hoping that the city will be progressive in allowing outdoor alcohol permits, which she said can be expedited for one-day approval, and which would allow for social-distanced outdoor seating for serving of food and alcohol.
Since opening their carry-out window, Danesi said the response from the public has been positive.
“We’re going day by day. The outdoor window is kind of cool and I think people are happy to see that we are open,” she said.
Wineries
You may not be able to sit in a tasting room and sip on wine or brews, but you can stop and pick up some bottles of your favorite Michigan wines to take home.
Gravity Vineyards and Winery in Baroda is currently open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. for bottle sales only.
Hickory Creek Winery in Buchanan has tried to adapt during this time, in part by offering curbside bottle pick-up. Wines can be ordered online or by phone for pick-up, or you can look at a menu and place an order with transactions taking place outside, according to owner and winemaker Adam McBride.
“We also have tasting flights to go, which is kind of unique. It’s a kit of five mini bottles of wine with a wine glass and a little packet of crackers and you can do you own wine tasting at home,” he said. There are three different options ranging from $25 to $31 starting with the Patio Flight, a collection of wines that "are meant to be chilled and enjoyed on a hot summer day,” said McBride. Current hours are 12-5 p.m. daily.
Since over 90% of revenue comes from indoor sales, it’s been a struggle for McBride to try to bridge that gap. One thing that has helped was the direct wine seller permit approval on May 19 that now allows him to ship wines to Indiana. Wine can be ordered at hickorycreekwinery.com with flat rate shipping to be sent to Indiana addresses.
Outdoors
While the indoor venues, restaurants and attractions that one may want to check out on a visit to Harbor Country are currently closed, the outdoors can still be enjoyed while social distancing. Berrien County Parks are open, but there is no access to any buildings. Visitor centers, offices and nature centers remain closed.
Spend a little time on the beach at Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph. According to guidelines listed on berriencounty.org, visitors should keep a distance of six feet or more from other visitors, wash hands before and after visiting the park (hand-washing stations are not available on-site), stay home if you or a member of your household is sick, protect staff by taking away any trash you create and keep your visit short. Gatherings of people who are not part of a single household are prohibited. The playgrounds, restroom facilities, volleyball courts and picnic tables are closed. The park has 2,450 feet of Lake Michigan frontage.
Take a peaceful walk through Galien River County Park in New Buffalo Township. This park includes 86 acres of wetland habitats along the Galien River that is part of the larger New Buffalo Marsh. There’s a 300-foot canopy walkway that leads to a 60-foot high marsh overlook tower and a 600-foot long boardwalk that leads to a river viewing and fishing platform. Both are accessible via hard-surfaced hiking trails.
For more information on the Berrien County Parks, visit berriencounty.org.
