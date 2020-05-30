Michigan still mostly closed, but Harbor Country offers some opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are a lot of things being missed these days. Hugs. Eating in a restaurant. Raising a pint at a pub or brewery. And people are getting antsy as the temperatures rise and we move into what would normally be a busy travel season. With our close proximity to the mitten state, southwest Michigan’s Harbor Country is usually a common place for a day trip, overnighter or weekend getaway. Obviously, these are unusual times and this will be an unusual season.

The state has made national headlines for strict guidelines and stay-at-home orders put in place in response to the high number of reported COVID-19 cases. Michigan's initial mandates included not only that people stay at home, but that they couldn’t travel from home-to-home even if they owned a cottage or vacation home. There’s also been confusion and criticism of what is and isn’t deemed essential as many businesses were forced to close during the COVID-19 outbreak.