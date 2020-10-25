Midwest home to haunting locales

Ghosts, it turns out, don’t always prefer creepy dark places with sticky cobwebs and the occasional screech of an owl. Some have a more literary or cultural bent, like a lively scene of rock-and-roll performers or in a historic mansion walking among plush vintage furnishings in an ambience similar to what they once might have called home.
And though spirits don’t have to worry about COVID-19, we mortals do, and each of the haunts below take special steps to ensure safety. If you go while pandemic precautions are still in effect, be sure to being your mask, but be careful you don’t scare a ghost.
Detroit
Typically phantoms are uninvited but The Whitney, an opulent 22,000-square-foot, 52-room mansion with 20 fireplaces and numerous Tiffany windows, went in the other direction with its five-course paranormal dinners with cocktails and wine on the first and third Sundays of each month and the “Late Night Paranormal Tour” on Friday and Saturday nights. Taking it even one step further, there’s the Ghostbar, an opulent third floor lounge serving drinks with names like The Witching Hour. Who are the spooks so honored? One said to be frequently spotted is Flora Whitney, who died before her 1894 Romanesque-Revival mansion was completed. Her husband then married her sister, who ended up living in Flora’s dream home — that’s enough to make anyone decide to haunt a place.
Upper Peninsula
Tim Ellis, owner/operator and morning show host at Eagle Radio 95.1 also co-founded the Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society. He shares information about some of the most haunted places to visit in his region. Most of them would be worth a visit no matter what, including Museum Ship Valley Camp, a 550-foot-long ore freighter. Launched in 1917, the ship spent half a century on the waters of the Great Lakes and now has a definite ghostly vibe.
“Multiple times, people ask if this place is haunted, because they’ve heard or seen something when no one was there,” Ellis said.
When it comes to seriously haunted, Ellis said Gulliver, an old fishing village, the nearby Seul Choix Point Lighthouse, and Whitefish Point are like Disneyland for his team, when it comes to paranormal activities.
The latter is in Paradise, at the east end of the 40-mile Shipwreck Coast, a stretch of treacherous waters and rocky shore that have left behind 50 or so ghosts. It’s doesn’t help that the nearby Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum display contains artifacts from the wrecks, including the large bell of the Edmund Fitzgerald made famous in Gordon Lightfoot’s song.
“It’s a heavier energy there, not frightening but you can feel it,” Ellis said, noting that one predominant spirit is that of a young Native American girl. His heavy energy is spooky to many of us.
On October 30 at 8 p.m., listen and interact as the Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society livestreams its investigation of a historic haunt on Eagle Radio 95.1.
Petoskey, Michigan
An old region rich in diverse history, spanning from the early French voyageurs to the influx of affluent resort-goers beginning in the mid-1880s and with a good dose of native lore and history, is how Christopher Struble, the president of the Michigan Hemingway Society, describes this lovely waterfront town.
It’s here, said Struble, owner of the tour company Petoskey Yesterday, that literature — Ernest Hemingway’s family summered there and the author spent time in Petoskey as an adult — and ghostly folklore merge.
“We make stops at vintage, circa 1880s, hotels and saloons, complete with old creepy basements and some prohibition tunnels,” he said, noting that there’s lots of activity in Petoskey’s lovely historic Gaslight District.
Indianapolis
The Slippery Noodle Inn, a stop on the Underground Railroad, opened around 1850, making it the oldest bar in the state. It’s also ghost central because, when old buildings are torn down, the now homeless spirits need another place to haunt, as owner Hal Yeagy explains.
“So they come here,” Yeagy said, adding that the inn has created more than a few ghosts of its own. When the place was a bordello over a century ago, a man died in a knife fight over a woman and a working gal committed suicide. Her name is forgotten, but she’s called the Woman in Red by those who see her walking down the stairs and through the bar.
And then there’s Charlie, who has been there since the beginning. One of the many freedom seekers who came here before the Civil War on their way to Canada, Charlie stayed behind to help others escape.
“He doesn’t bother anyone,” Yeagy said.
Well, that is except for new delivery men who run into him in the basement when dropping off kegs of beer.
“They’re scared until they get to known him,” Yeagy said.
Deep underneath the streets of downtown Indianapolis below the City Market lies a series of catacombs, seemingly endless corridors of barrel-vaulted ceilings connected by arched doorways opening up to more passageways. Lit by bare bulbs, there are lots of dark shadows, the floors are dirt and rubble, and the ambience creates that weird feeling that the next corner just might be the one where you see the shadows of a spirit.
Indiana Landmarks offers guided tours.
Brown County
Millard Fillmore was president when he signed a land grant giving Dr. George Story the rights to almost 200 acres of woodlands on the southern edge of Brown County. The year was 1851, and Dr. Story built a home for his family at the top of a hill and his doctor’s office in back.
We’re not sure if some of the ghosts haunting Story, one of the only pre-Civil War villages left in the state, are some of Doc Story’s patients, but there are tales — the cries of a young child late a night and the murder of the general store’s owner near a large pot belly stove. That stove remains, though the general store is now the Story Inn, a garden-to-table restaurant with rooms for guests above and a tavern below, called the Still, another place where late nights can cause a shiver.
But the Blue Lady, an apparition almost as old as Story, is the main haunt here. The Blue Lady Room is a popular overnight stay with ghost hunters, who report lots of paranormal activity late at night. Those who’ve had interactions describe her as gentle — that is, until someone criticizes her portrait. It's been known to come crashing down immediately after.
Louisville
A home for tuberculosis patients in the early 1900s, Waverly Hills Sanitarium is said to be one of the most haunted places on Earth. Taking advantage of its ghostly past, the vast Tudor Gothic style building hosts Haunted Halloween guided tours as well as private overnight stays.
The gorgeous 10,000-square-foot Conrad-Caldwell House Museum presents “Haunting: A Lamplit Tour of Victorian Mourning” during the month of October, a look at the customs and traditions of grieving back in the 19th century. The event includes stories of resident ghosts who just haven’t gotten around to packing up. The museum is also the starting point for Old Louisville's Most Haunted Scavenger Hunt, a romp through the one of the most eerie parts of this historic city.
If pumpkins are your thing, don’t miss the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, a drivable attraction with more than 5,000 professionally carved jack-o-lanterns grouped in themed groups and set to music at Iroquois Park.
