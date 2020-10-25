Midwest home to haunting locales

Ghosts, it turns out, don’t always prefer creepy dark places with sticky cobwebs and the occasional screech of an owl. Some have a more literary or cultural bent, like a lively scene of rock-and-roll performers or in a historic mansion walking among plush vintage furnishings in an ambience similar to what they once might have called home.

And though spirits don’t have to worry about COVID-19, we mortals do, and each of the haunts below take special steps to ensure safety. If you go while pandemic precautions are still in effect, be sure to being your mask, but be careful you don’t scare a ghost.

Detroit

Typically phantoms are uninvited but The Whitney, an opulent 22,000-square-foot, 52-room mansion with 20 fireplaces and numerous Tiffany windows, went in the other direction with its five-course paranormal dinners with cocktails and wine on the first and third Sundays of each month and the “Late Night Paranormal Tour” on Friday and Saturday nights. Taking it even one step further, there’s the Ghostbar, an opulent third floor lounge serving drinks with names like The Witching Hour. Who are the spooks so honored? One said to be frequently spotted is Flora Whitney, who died before her 1894 Romanesque-Revival mansion was completed. Her husband then married her sister, who ended up living in Flora’s dream home — that’s enough to make anyone decide to haunt a place.