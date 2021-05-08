Mike Brosseau breaks up fellow Andrean grad Sean Manaea's no-hitter

PRO BASEBALL

Brosseau breaks up Manaea's no-hitter: Sean Manaea's bid to throw MLB's second no-hitter of the night and fifth of the season on Friday was broken up by Mike Brosseau. The Oakland southpaw had thrown seven no-hit innings before the Tampa Bay hitter, who specializes against left-handed pitching, laced a double to lead off the eighth inning. Brosseau came in to score and tie the game 1-1 on Mike Zunino's hit. The former Andrean teammates add the latest chapter to their storied careers. ESPN reporter Jeff Passan told The Times he hadn't heard of a hitter breaking up a pitcher's no-hitter, having both attended the same high school, but Passan pondered it potentially could have happened early in a game previously. Oakland went on to win the game 2-1 on a walk-off home run by Seth Brown. Manaea went 7 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out 10. Brosseau was 1 for 3 with the double and run scored.