Mike Brosseau breaks up fellow Andrean grad Sean Manaea's no-hitter
alert urgent

Mike Brosseau breaks up fellow Andrean grad Sean Manaea's no-hitter

Mike Brosseau, Sean Manaea

Mike Brosseau, left, broke up a no-hit attempt by Sean Manaea, right, on Friday night in Oakland. Both played together at Andrean.

 File

PRO BASEBALL

Brosseau breaks up Manaea's no-hitter: Sean Manaea's bid to throw MLB's second no-hitter of the night and fifth of the season on Friday was broken up by Mike Brosseau. The Oakland southpaw had thrown seven no-hit innings before the Tampa Bay hitter, who specializes against left-handed pitching, laced a double to lead off the eighth inning. Brosseau came in to score and tie the game 1-1 on Mike Zunino's hit. The former Andrean teammates add the latest chapter to their storied careers. ESPN reporter Jeff Passan told The Times he hadn't heard of a hitter breaking up a pitcher's no-hitter, having both attended the same high school, but Passan pondered it potentially could have happened early in a game previously. Oakland went on to win the game 2-1 on a walk-off home run by Seth Brown. Manaea went 7 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out 10. Brosseau was 1 for 3 with the double and run scored.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen add to their roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen continue to add to their roster. Eight players were added Saturday. The list includes James Harris, Kevin McCormick, Brendan Carrane, Mike Carey, Anthony Fumagalli (Purdue Northwest), Gallien Coupet, Jimmy Carey and AJ Wright (Griffith). On Friday, Nick Anderson (Highland), Zamaurion Hatcher, Colin Bruce, and Jacob Ferry, Johnny Hernandez and Christian Williams were added to the roster.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo salvages split in series: Valparaiso tied its largest margin of victory in Missouri Valley Conference play with Saturday's 10-3 win at Bradley. Valpo lost the doubleheader opener 3-2, then bounced back to split the series. Steven Fitzsimmons was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Matt Olive was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

PRO SOCCER

Burke leads Philadelphia past Fire: Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored goals nine minutes apart and the Philadelphia Union blanked the Fire 2-0 on Saturday for its first win of the season. The Union (1-2-1) now have won five of their last six matches against the winless Fire (0-3-1). Burke's rocket found the back of the net following a perfect pass from Jamiro Monteiro at the 51st minute. It was Burke's 15th-career goal with a third of them coming against the Fire. At the 60th, Glesnes scored his second-career goal when he re-directed a pass from Kai Wagner with his right shoulder past helpless keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

AUTO RACING

Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt: Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father's newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway's throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner's family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

