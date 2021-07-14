MIKE CLARK: Softball builds a bridge between Lansing police, TF South athletes

LANSING — There was a softball game Tuesday between the Lansing Police Department and the TF South baseball team at the Old Timers Sports Complex, and the police walked off with a 12-11 win.
But the evening wasn't so much about sports.
It was about department veteran and newly installed Chief Al Phillips' determination to build bridges between his officers and the village's young people.
It was about the ongoing efforts of We Are Lansing, the nonprofit founded by recent TF South grad Cam Sanchez, to serve the community in different ways.
It was about Lorna Van Kley-Bischoff doing her part to spread some light to those in need.
And it was about a community coming together and getting back to the rhythm of the lives we had before the pandemic turned the world upside down.
Van Kley-Bischof has been making blankets for Phil's Friends, a Crown Point-based ministry that works with patients undergoing cancer treatments. So far, she's donated about 500 of them.
She saw the announcement that Tuesday's game would be co-sponsored by We Are Lansing, which is in the midst of a clothing drive. While Van Kley-Bischof and her husband, Bill, didn't have any clothes to donate, she figured a toddler version of her specialty would fit the bill. So she brought four blankets and Bill brought his tow truck from Lansing Auto, which handles police tows for the village, to support their friends in the department.
It felt good to get back out again, because the world didn't stop turning during COVID-19. "Some things just don't change," Lorna said. "People's cars still break down, people still get cancer and you just do the best you can."
That could be Phillips' mantra, too. He wants to get out from behind his desk and do more events in the community.
"Great bunch of kids," he said of the TF South baseball players. "It was really great to get to know them a little bit more, spend some time and joke around with them."
Phillips hopes to reach out to girls teams and other schools, as well. "This is baby step one for us," he said.
There is more softball on the horizon. Phillips is working to put together an eight-team tournament for teams of local first responders. That would serve as a fundraiser for the Lansing Police Department diversity scholarship program he aims to launch.
There were good vibes over in the other dugout as well.
"It was fun to have a good time with Lansing police, a good thing to have all the community out here," TF South's Moises Mata said.
Like Phillips, Mata is glad to build a connection with the folks on the other side of the field on Tuesday night.
"It's good to have COVID over and have fun with the community," he said.
TF South coach Matt Tiffy had not had his team together since the end of their summer contact days last month, as the players moved on to the travel ball part of their summer.
"Getting them out here, having some guys play different positions, seeing all their faces — it's a lot of fun," Tiffy said. "Can't beat it."
He also thought it was nice for the South players to get a glimpse of Lansing officers outside of a work setting.
"Our guys seeing (officers) not in uniform and playing, smiling, giving each other a hard time — that's how you build communities," Tiffy said.
All the folks who came out on a warm summer evening would probably agree with that.
