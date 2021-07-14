MIKE CLARK: Softball builds a bridge between Lansing police, TF South athletes

It felt good to get back out again, because the world didn't stop turning during COVID-19. "Some things just don't change," Lorna said. "People's cars still break down, people still get cancer and you just do the best you can."

That could be Phillips' mantra, too. He wants to get out from behind his desk and do more events in the community.

"Great bunch of kids," he said of the TF South baseball players. "It was really great to get to know them a little bit more, spend some time and joke around with them."

Phillips hopes to reach out to girls teams and other schools, as well. "This is baby step one for us," he said.

There is more softball on the horizon. Phillips is working to put together an eight-team tournament for teams of local first responders. That would serve as a fundraiser for the Lansing Police Department diversity scholarship program he aims to launch.

There were good vibes over in the other dugout as well.

"It was fun to have a good time with Lansing police, a good thing to have all the community out here," TF South's Moises Mata said.

Like Phillips, Mata is glad to build a connection with the folks on the other side of the field on Tuesday night.