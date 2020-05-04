Millard fails to ruff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Millard fixed me again," Cy the Cynic fumed to me in the club lounge.

Millard Pringle is a quiet little man -- retired from the IRS -- whose train of thought is apt to get derailed.

"I was declarer at four spades," Cy said, displaying today's deal, "and Millard led a heart as West. East took the jack and ace and next led the queen. I followed suit, and Millard ... discarded a club!"

"He didn't ruff with his queen?" I asked.

Cy ruffed in dummy and led a trump to his jack, but then Millard took the queen, and East's king had to score for down one.

Third heart

"If Millard ruffs with his queen on the third heart," the Cynic said, "I can pick up East's king and get home."

"Millard seems to have a screw loose," I said. "Maybe he's an expert in disguise."

"Screw loose?" the Cynic snorted. "His whole toolbox is empty. I don't know why he didn't ruff the third heart. He probably thought the contract was notrump."

East always beats four spades by leading a trump at Trick Two.

Daily question