Millard's bold bid

“His receiver is permanently off the hook,” Cy the Cynic told me. Cy was talking about Millard Pringle, a quiet little man whose play can safely be called erratic.
“In a penny game,” Cy said, “I leaped to four hearts as West. Millard was North, and he bid four spades!”
“That was a bit bold,” I nodded.
South was Ed, the club expert. He ruffed the second heart, led the ten of trumps to the ace and returned a trump. East won and led the queen of clubs, and Ed ducked, won the next club, ruffed his last club in dummy and ruffed the last heart.
One diamond
“Ed had a count,” Cy said. “He knew I’d held seven hearts, three clubs and two trumps, so one diamond. He led to the ace and returned a diamond. East played the ten, and Ed won. He had carefully saved his six of trumps, so he got back to dummy to pick up East’s J-8 of diamonds.”
“So Millard came out smelling like a rose, or like freshly minted currency,” I said.
“He’s a few Froot Loops shy of a full bowl,” Cy growled.
Daily question
You hold: S Q 10 9 8 6 H 2 D K Q 9 5 C A 9 5. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?
Answer: You have enough values to invite game but not to force, especially since you have no fitting honors in partner’s suit. Hence, you cannot afford to bid three diamonds, forcing. Bid 2NT. If partner rebids three hearts, jumps to four hearts or raises to 3NT, pass and hope for the best.
