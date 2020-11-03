Millard's bold bid

“His receiver is permanently off the hook,” Cy the Cynic told me. Cy was talking about Millard Pringle, a quiet little man whose play can safely be called erratic.

“In a penny game,” Cy said, “I leaped to four hearts as West. Millard was North, and he bid four spades!”

“That was a bit bold,” I nodded.

South was Ed, the club expert. He ruffed the second heart, led the ten of trumps to the ace and returned a trump. East won and led the queen of clubs, and Ed ducked, won the next club, ruffed his last club in dummy and ruffed the last heart.

One diamond

“Ed had a count,” Cy said. “He knew I’d held seven hearts, three clubs and two trumps, so one diamond. He led to the ace and returned a diamond. East played the ten, and Ed won. He had carefully saved his six of trumps, so he got back to dummy to pick up East’s J-8 of diamonds.”

“So Millard came out smelling like a rose, or like freshly minted currency,” I said.

“He’s a few Froot Loops shy of a full bowl,” Cy growled.

