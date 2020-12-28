Millard's hot defense

“The man is not the brightest bulb on the tree,” Cy the Cynic growled. “He told me he doesn’t understand why we have Christmas just when the stores are so crowded.”

Cy was talking about Millard Pringle, a quiet little man who tends to lose his way in the maze of defensive “rules.”

“Look at this deal,” Cy said. “I played at six hearts, and West led the jack of clubs. I won, led a trump to dummy and returned the three of spades. Millard was East and hesitated. He couldn’t remember whether the rule was ‘second hand low’ or ‘second hand high.’ Finally, he put up the king, and when it won, he led a diamond. Down I went.”

DISCARDS

“If Millard plays low on the first spade,” the Cynic went on, “I can take a ruffing finesse against his king later and get three discards for my diamonds.”

Millard’s play was correct. If Cy’s spades are A-9 doubleton, the slam is probably unbeatable.

“It might not help me to lead the queen first,” Cy grumbled. “Millard might cover an honor.”

DAILY QUESTION