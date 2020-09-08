Millard's killing lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Millard read your column yesterday,” Rose told me in the club lounge, “about leading the jack from J-9-4-2. I think he took it to heart.”

Millard Pringle is a quiet little man who tends to lose his way in the maze of defensive rules.

“I was South,” Rose said, displaying today’s deal. “When East opened one diamond, I just overcalled one heart, but when North scraped up a bid, I went to game.”

“Fair enough.”

“Millard was West,” Rose went on. “If he leads a low diamond, I’m safe. But Millard led the KING of diamonds.”

Third spade

“East signaled with the three, and Millard shifted obediently — to the jack of spades: king, ace. East continued with the queen and a third spade, and Millard was sure to score his ten of trumps. Down one.”

I’m not sure what Millard was thinking when he led the king of diamonds — maybe he thought the rule is to lead fourth-lowest — but his lead was astute. He could hope to win the first trick and then make an effective shift through dummy.

Daily question