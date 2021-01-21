Millard's overtake

“Declare this contract,” Cy the Cynic said, showing me today’s North-South cards. “You’re at four spades. West leads the queen of hearts.”

I said I would play low from dummy, ruff the third heart and take the K-Q of trumps. If trumps broke 3-2, I would draw the last trump and play a low club from both hands in case of a 4-1 break. If East won and led a diamond, I could take the ace and run the clubs to discard diamonds.

“What if trumps split 4-1?” the Cynic asked.

“Then I start the clubs at Trick Six, hoping they break 3-2,” I said. “When a defender ruffs, I win any return and go to the ace of trumps to finish the clubs.”

Same plan

“My plan was the same,” Cy said. He filled in the East-West cards. “But East was Millard.”

Millard Pringle is a quiet little man who often gets lost in the maze of defensive rules.

“When dummy played low on the second heart,” Cy said, “Millard played the ace! I hope I never find out why. He then led a diamond. Make four spades now.”

