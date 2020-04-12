Millennial Money: 8 ways to switch up the new at-home normal

"We've been able to get into contact with friends that we haven't talked to in a long time," said Thomas, 25. "In a time that could be really anxious, we're just trying to make the most of it."

2. Go on dates, at home

The Phinneys are also preserving date-night traditions. Through their Date Mates YouTube channel, they document unique date ideas like the "Chopped Cooking Challenge," based on the "Chopped" TV show that challenges chefs to make a dish with unconventional ingredients.

Thomas' main course combined short ribs, root beer, bok choy and guava.

"It ended up being delicious," said Ruth, 26. (She had to make dessert with cottage cheese, crescent dough, Frosted Flakes, mint and prunes.)

The couple also used a rewards credit card on grocery purchases to earn points, which they plan to use toward travel, eventually.

3. Treat yourself to dinner

If your budget permits, take a break from meal planning and order food for delivery. Uber Eats is waiving the delivery fee on eligible orders at select restaurants, and as with similar services such as DoorDash, you can facilitate no-contact deliveries.