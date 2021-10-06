 Skip to main content
Miller Beach Arts & Creative District names new executive director

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District named a new executive director.

Jenifer Vargo Okamura will lead the arts group that runs the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, stages the Miller Beach Farmers Market, and hosts arts programming, films and live music. It also organizes the biannual Lake Effekt project that's covered the lakefront neighborhood in bright murals.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District describes Okamura as "one of the most respected, accomplished and successful professionals in the nonprofit sector in both Chicago and Northwest Indiana."

"Jen has dedicated her career to the advancement of nonprofits and community-based organizations for more than 25 years," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Most recently, serving as the Director of Development for Hospice of Calumet Area for the past eight years. Previous positions include Development & Marketing Director for Association House of Chicago and Director of Development at Erikson Institute."

She earned a bachelor’s degree at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and a master's degree from Ball State University in Muncie. She also graduated from the Leadership Northwest Indiana program.

Her background encompasses varied experiences.

"Throughout her career, Jen has developed notable skill sets in nonprofit management, communications, leadership development, fundraising, event planning and team building," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Additionally, she is a Registered Yoga Teacher who offers classes in the community and continues her education of yoga philosophy and practice and holds future aspirations to develop an ayurvedic healing practice."

The Gary native lives in Miller, where she's volunteered with the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District and the Miller Beach Farmers Market. She co-hosts the radio show "Speaking of Charity" on WJOB.

She belongs to many local groups, including the Lakeshore and Duneland Chambers of Commerce, Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, Tri-Town Impact Club  and the Friends of Marquette Park.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

