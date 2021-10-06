Miller Beach Arts & Creative District names new executive director

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District named a new executive director.

Jenifer Vargo Okamura will lead the arts group that runs the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, stages the Miller Beach Farmers Market, and hosts arts programming, films and live music. It also organizes the biannual Lake Effekt project that's covered the lakefront neighborhood in bright murals.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District describes Okamura as "one of the most respected, accomplished and successful professionals in the nonprofit sector in both Chicago and Northwest Indiana."

"Jen has dedicated her career to the advancement of nonprofits and community-based organizations for more than 25 years," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Most recently, serving as the Director of Development for Hospice of Calumet Area for the past eight years. Previous positions include Development & Marketing Director for Association House of Chicago and Director of Development at Erikson Institute."

She earned a bachelor’s degree at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and a master's degree from Ball State University in Muncie. She also graduated from the Leadership Northwest Indiana program.