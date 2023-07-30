If there ever was a time when Americans maintained an intrinsic level of trust in institutions such as government, the press and even the financial system, this time is long over. The demise of institutional trust, whatever it may have once been, was clearly accelerated by the COVID pandemic when information itself came to be viewed as a function of establishment control.

I don’t remember a time when “authoritative” information so clearly conflicted with personal observation. What is now becoming “common knowledge” about so many topics, seems nowhere near the “official narrative” provided at the time. These are indeed confusing times.

So, it’s not surprising to me that the level of concern, and yes, even fear, over the Federal Reserve’s recent roll out of the FedNow program is causing so much buzz online. I don’t think a day goes by when I don’t get a message or phone call about this program and its links to the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) concept. Because the FedNow program launched this month, I thought now would be a good time to provide a little rational analysis as well as some pros and cons.

First, to make this easy, FedNow is not a CBDC. A CBDC is a currency concept based on a blockchain technology similar to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency. FedNow is an updated payment settlement system, kind of like an evolved version of the ACH and wire transfers we are all familiar with. According to the Fed, FedNow will enable payments more quickly and securely than existing systems. Um, OK.

This to me sounds like a solution in search of a problem. As someone who has worked in the financial industry for 30 years, I do not perceive speed of settlement and payment delivery as major challenges, and as far as security goes, most financial wickedness involves human beings, and as long as there are humans, there will be security risks, so I remain unconvinced that FedNow will really reduce financial fraud and crimes, but I remain open minded.

Let’s reiterate, despite the drama on TikTok, FedNow is not a CBDC, but it does, however, provide the systemic foundation for a CBDC system later on, so let’s explore this concept some more.

Most of the world’s central banks are exploring using blockchain technology to create a version of the Central Bank Digital Currency concept. The purported potential advantages of this type of currency are again, speed of payments and higher levels of security as well as improved efficiency in settling international transactions. Proponents of the CBDC concept, and I don’t really know who is considered a “proponent,” also say CBDCs will drive innovation in the financial services space creating new opportunities to bring more people around the world into the financial system. Once again, innovation always presents potential, but these supposed advantages sound just a bit abstract to me, because with these advantages comes the flip side that is driving the online conspiracy blogs completely wild.

While the concept is a bit complicated, one touted consistent advantage of blockchain technology is every transaction using a blockchain currency creates a permanent digital footprint, stored in the code of the currency itself, that can be used to validate the currency, the parties and counter parties of the transaction, and the nature and details of the transaction. This is truly amazing technology, and the potential applications and benefits are clear for many types of uses.

The concern, however, emerges when we think about this type of information being made available to a central bank, and by osmosis a government. Not only are the privacy implications staggering, but the list of potential abuses of a system based on blockchain is also long. While one of the attributes many users of cryptocurrency find attractive is the decentralized nature of the transaction system, the opposite can also be implemented with blockchain currencies, where instead of decentralization, the system is based on total centralization.

The conspiracy theories about a theoretical CBDC system, which are probably largely valid, is that the currency itself and all transactions using it can not only be completely tracked and monitored indefinitely, but also completely controlled by the issuer of the CBDC and not the actual owner, or more accurately, the possessor, of the currency. Or said simply, the government or central bank may be able to turn off the money in your bank account.

At a time when trust in institutions has gone the way of the dinosaurs, the purported disadvantages of CBDCs just aren’t going to fly. When weighing the recognized pros and cons of CBDCs, in my opinion the scale is not even close. This concept simply presents to much centralization and societal risk.

The good news is, CBDCs are still very theoretical. FedNow is not a CBDC, and there will be much debate before CBDCs are adopted. Please stay informed on this debate, form opinions and make your opinions known when the opportunity arises.