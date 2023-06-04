When a family is engaged in the process of selecting a planning and investment advisory firm it is often a good time for them to also pay attention to other facets of their planning needs, and one area we often integrate into our process is prompting and sometimes coordinating the estate planning process.

Estate planning can be as simple as titling accounts properly and double-checking beneficiary designations on retirement plans, life insurance and annuities. Often, however, it involves our team working with a local attorney, consulting with both the lawyer and the family to draft documents such as wills, living trusts and other elder care documents such as powers of attorney, and health care powers of attorney.

In this process the question of who will serve as the family’s estate executor, or in the case of a living trust who will serve as the successor trustee after the death of the individual or couple we are assisting, must be addressed.

The role of an estate executor is different from that of a successor trustee. An executor is named in a Last Will and Testament and will be appointed by the probate court as the agent of the estate. The executor’s job is to inventory and gather estate assets, pay expenses and disperse property according to the Will in an expedient manner. Regarding decision making, when providing advice to an executor our guidance is typically focused on efficiently selling assets, discharging bills and getting the estate closed as quickly as reasonable. While the job can be complicated, the objective is straightforward: Get it all “buttoned up.”

The role of a successor trustee, on the other hand, can be considerably more expansive and complex. A successor trustee will be named in a Living Trust document and will often “ascend” to control assets held in a trust in the event of death or incapacity of the initial trustee, who is most often the person who set up or “granted” the trust.

A Living Trust can be a much more comprehensive planning document and can set stipulations as to how assets and beneficiaries can be managed and benefited over many years. Once the original grantor of the trust passes away, the provisions in the trust become irrevocable, meaning they cannot be changed, and depending on the provisions drafted into the trust the job of a successor trustee can continue for many years. Unlike the estate executor, whose job is to wrap up the estate expeditiously, the job of the successor trustee is to fulfill the stipulations of the trust to the highest fidelity possible, and timeliness is often not a primary objective.

When designating these various important roles, one answer I can provide right away is “no, our firm or I cannot serve in this capacity.” Both executors and successor trustees serve the estate or trust in a fiduciary capacity, meaning they must manage and preferably eliminate conflicts of interest to fulfill their duties. We also serve most clients as fiduciaries, but with a different focus, so serving in our capacity as investment advisory fiduciaries and serving as an executor or successor trustee is in itself a conflict of interest, and this answer should be the answer provided by any fiduciary investment advisory firm.

So, after this question is answered, we typically counsel clients to start by looking to their children for these roles. In my experience, in many families there is an identifiable individual who would be a natural fit. We also counsel clients that these roles are service roles, they are not appointing anyone king or queen, and being an executor or successor trustee can be quite burdensome to individuals who may be in their 50s or 60s with intense careers and families or their own. Because serving in this way is likely to involve meetings with banks, investment firms, real estate agents, accountants and attorneys, geography does come into play, and all things remaining equal the more local an executor or successor trustee is, the less burdensome the process tends to be.

If a suitable family relationship is not present, friends will often be considered. A trusted friend can of course be a great choice, but in these situations, we will advise that age matters as well. A friend of similar age may be a good fit at 60, but often times once trusts and wills are drafted, they are not revisited, and this same friend 25 years later may not have the same ability to perform these roles when they are needed.

Beyond friends and family a variety of institutional options exist for these roles, and assuming we survive the debt ceiling debacle we will explore some of these options next week.