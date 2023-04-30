The college kids are coming!! The college kids are coming!! I’ve been raising college kids now for what seems like a long time. My oldest daughter graduated Purdue in 2016, my second is graduating this May and my son is a sophomore at Indiana University. So, my wife and I have gotten used to the coming and going of young adults, and I will admit summers are a bit of an adjustment for her, Ethan and me. But summer is coming and we are ready.

I have come to realize without pre-condition that a successful college summer is based on a couple different things, the primary being employment. A “J.O.B. job” as we say in the Ruiz household, is critical to the well being of parents and college students alike. After doing this whole college kid thing a few times, and watching my friends, family and client friends do the same, I’ve developed some observations on how college summers are best spent in order to preserve sanity and set the youngster up for a successful “launch” following graduation. Here is what I have learned.

Summer one, freshman to sophomore year. This summer, in my opinion, is the best summer to catch up on course work that may not have been “completely successful” during the high school to college first year adjustment, if you know what I mean. Look to our excellent regional campuses in Northwest Indiana to back fill some pre-requisites. These regional campuses have credits that easily transfer. Ivy Tech also has courses that are compatible with Indiana colleges and universities. I have seen some success with getting math requirements done during the summer break when course loads are lighter and Mom and Dad can hover if needed.

Freshman to sophomore is also a decent summer to do study abroad programs for families that are interested. The student should be used to independence at this point, and a stint studying abroad always provides good resume material, and summer programs are much more affordable than full semesters.

I have found, not a lot of internships are available during freshman summer, as these opportunities often go to more advanced students, so a nice summer labor or service job can refill the spending coffers and take the edge off college costs. This summer, I’ve heard through the grapevine about summer jobs as camp counselors, on landscape crews, car washes and food delivery. The service industry remains desperate for labor and while I’m not seeing as many “help wanted” signs around town, a little initiative is still likely to pay off. It's not too late yet to find something, but it’s getting there.

Sophomore to junior summer is best spent, in my opinion, trying to get some sort of experience in the student’s field of interest. While the corporate internships might still be going to juniors, many local companies will offer internships or even shadow days to college kids if asked. While preferably any internship will be paid, if the opportunity to get some experience and resume material is offered unpaid, it should probably be considered. Labor or service jobs are still a great idea for the second college summer, and the study abroad window is still slightly open. We do summer internships at Oak Partners, and most, like ours, typically are filled by late March. Look around, there may still be opportunities in the region. Once again, initiative is key.

The junior to senior summer is by far the most critical in this journey. Internships in the student’s chosen field must be aggressively pursued, paid or unpaid, as at this point building resume material is critical. In addition, in this tight labor market many companies use junior year internships as recruiting tools, and if successful an early job offer for after graduation can sometimes be the result. The internship pursuit for this critical junior to senior summer does not start in February or March, it absolutely starts in November of the prior year. College placement offices and campus job fairs are great places to start the search, but it can’t end there. Online job listings, and visiting company websites must be integrated into the hunt. Students at this juncture should be willing to travel if necessary for opportunity. At this point in a college career the need for a productive summer is absolute.

So, ready or not, here they come, so let’s enjoy them while they are home, which is much easier when they are getting up to go to work every morning instead of playing Xbox until 2 a.m. every night.