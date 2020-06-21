Minding the rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Did you hear about the semicolon who broke one of the laws of grammar?” my friend the English professor asked me in the club lounge.

“Was he tried and convicted?”

“He was given two consecutive sentences,” the prof said blandly.

Some of the bridge “rules” you hear about — “cover an honor with an honor,” for instance — are questionable at best, but most do have some sort of logical basis. Others are undeniably valid.

In today’s deal, North-South did well to hit the brakes at three hearts. After East’s overcall of two spades, North discounted the value of his queen, and South didn’t like his three low spades.

As it turned out, even the three level was too high because East-West defended accurately. West led the king of spades, East signaled with the jack, and West led a second spade for East to take the ten and ace.