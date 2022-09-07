Misadventures in math

I once wrote a column with a math puzzle: Imagine a 3000-mile metal strip, flat on the ground. Insert one inch of metal so that the strip arches like a rainbow. At the midpoint, how high would it rise?

I am more sure of South's correct play at today's four hearts. (North might have bid two hearts but was reluctant to offer a psychologically encouraging raise with a poor hand.)

South took the ace of diamonds and led a trump: three, queen, king. He ruffed the next diamond and, unable to reach dummy, led a trump from his hand. East took the ten and ace, and West got a spade later.

South's play was wrong. If trumps break 2-2, his play is moot. But if East has three, South should play low from his hand on the first trump. He loses if West has a singleton ten but gains if West has a singleton king or ace.

You hold: S Q 10 5 4 H K D 10 9 8 3 2 C 7 6 4. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your left, opens one heart. Your partner doubles, and the next player bids three hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your opponent's three hearts is preemptive; with a good hand, he could have redoubled. With Q1084,2,109832,K64, you might barely justify a bid of three spades, but the king of hearts in your actual hand is probably worthless for offense. Pass.