Missing your online purchases from your doorstep?

Have you had packages stolen from your porch? Were the bandits caught on your home surveillance camera? The Times wants to hear from you. Please email reporter Mary Freda at mary.freda@nwi.com or reach out to The Times via Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mary Freda
South Lake County Reporter
Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today