Across the Region, schools, universities and community centers will take time Jan. 20 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local events are planned on and after Jan. 20 to recognize the civil rights leader's lasting legacy. Here's a look at where you can join in at a number of public celebrations.
Gary Christ United Methodist Church
An alliance of local community and campus organizations are welcoming the public to a 2 p.m. session addressing Gary wages, police accountability, deportations, incarceration, education and more.
Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary is sponsoring the event in partnership with the Saving Our Families ministry of Gary Christ United Methodist Church, The Committee for a Gary CBA, IDOC Watch Gary, NWI Resist, Can We Talk? Gary-NWI, IUN Social Justice and the PNW Social Justice Club.
The event is 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Gary Christ United Methodist Church at 201 W. Ridge Road. A light lunch will be served.
Hammond Candlelight March
The city of Hammond will have its annual MLK Candlelight March & Celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a ribbon cutting at the city's new Freedom Plaza.
City leaders will light the plaza's Eternal Flame at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Freedom Plaza located at the corner of Tapper Avenue and Highland Street.
The dedication will be immediately followed by a march to the Hammond Civic Center, where a community commemoration will take place along with an annual presentation of Legacy Awards.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own flashlights or candles. For more information, call 219-853-6358 ext. 2.
Indiana Dunes National Park
The Indiana Dunes National Park will recognize the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a screening of the documentary "I Have a Dream."
The film screening at 1 p.m. will be followed by a presentation from national park ranger Steve Rodrgiuez about national park sites like the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, the Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial and the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail that commemorate civil rights challenges across the country.
Attendees will then be encouraged to volunteer time separating native grass seeds and preparing wild indigo seeds to plant in the spring in an effort to help restore natural habitats at the Indiana Dunes.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education in the western portion of the park at 100 N. Lake St., about a mile north of U.S. Highway 12 in Gary.
More information is available online at nps.gov/indu.
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University Northwest's Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs will offer a free performance of a one-man, multimedia stage performance entitled, "The Movement: 50 Years of Love and Struggle."
Emmy award winner Ron Jones, of the Dialogues on Diversity social justice theater company, will perform the play chronicling social progress made since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
A post-performance discussion will follow the play, which has two showings at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium inside the Savannah Center at 3500 Broadway in Gary.
Campus parking is $2 and payable at kiosks in front of the Moraine Student Center and the Anderson Library. Attendees will receive a free gift.
For more information, contact Kevin Bryant at 219-980-6595 or at kevsbrya@iu.edu.
Merrillville High School
The public is invited to join Merrillville students as they sponsor the Merrillville Community School Corp.'s annual MLK Brunch. The brunch will be sponsored by the district's S.T.A.N.D, or Socially Together and Naturally Diverse, Clubs from Merrillville Intermediate School, Pierce Middle School and Merrillville High School.
The event will feature food, music, performances and guest speakers. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and free for children ages 5 and under.
The MLK Brunch is 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the Merrillville High School Freshman Cafeteria at 276 E. 68th Place. Those attending are encouraged to enter through doors I or J.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in two events between its Hammond and Westville campuses.
Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of NWI, will deliver a keynote address on each campus and Karen Bishop Morris, an associate professor of English at PNW, will serve as emcee for both events.
The university's 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 20 in the Great Hall at the James B. Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. The event will feature breakfast and entertainment. Doors will open at 8 a.m.
A second celebration featuring entertainment and a reception will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 in Alumni Hall at the Student Union and Library Building at 2233 173rd St. at the Hammond campus. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Attendees of both events are encouraged to bring new socks of all sizes for donation. The Alpha Kappa Alpha intends to donate collected items within the community and beyond, according to a PNW news release.
More information is available online at pnw.edu/mlk-celebration.
Valparaiso University
Valparaiso University will welcome African-American scholar Imani Perry as its featured speaker in the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Convocation.
The convocation comes as a part of a daylong schedule of MLK Celebration events including focus sessions on representation, inclusion and diversity, a lunch program and performance of Katori Hall's play "The Mountaintop."
Perry is the author of books "More Beautiful and More Terrible: The Embrace and Transcendence of Racial Inequity in the United States," and "Breathe: A Letter to My Sons," among others. She is the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and authored the introduction to the Barnes & Noble Classics edition of "The Narrative of Sojourner Truth."
Registration for VU's day of events begins at 8 a.m. and activities are planned through at least 5:30 p.m Jan. 20.
Perry's convocation address will be given at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Resurrection on the VU campus at 1700 Chapel Drive. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
For a schedule of events and registration information, visit the university's website at valpo.edu/mlk.
Is there a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event missing from our list? Email education reporter Carley Lanich at carley.lanich@nwi.com