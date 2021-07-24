 Skip to main content
Molden-Herr Wedding

On May 30, 2021, Kelsey Molden and Zachary Herr were joined in marriage. The wedding and reception were held at The Pavilion at Sandy Pines in DeMotte. Kelsey is the daughter of Craig and Karen Molden of Lowell. Zach is the son of Jody and Carla Herr, also of Lowell.

Kelsey and Zach have been together since their freshman year at Lowell High School and are both graduates of Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Kelsey works as a product fulfillment specialist at Target and Zach is a fourth generation farmer.

The couple will honeymoon in Punta Cana this winter.

