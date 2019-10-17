CROWN POINT — A plea agreement has been offered to a Hammond woman accused of killing her 4-month-old daughter.
Lisa M. Rodriguez, 26, was charged in December with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery on a person less than 14 years old in connection with the death of her infant daughter Brooklynn Rodriguez.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Thursday she offered Rodriguez a plea agreement.
Defense attorney Derrick Julkes did not object to a continuance of 30 days, so he can review the plea offer with Rodriguez.
Jatkiewicz said if Rodriguez decides not to accept the plea offer, she will ask for a jury trial setting at the next hearing.
Cappas set Rodriguez's next court date for Nov. 14.
Brooklynn Rodriguez died Dec. 4 after Lisa Rodriguez brought her to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond with bruises on her chin, collarbone, and upper and lower back. The baby was lifeless, pale and cold, and had swelling on the right side of her head, court records say.
Lisa Rodriguez gave inconsistent statements to police about who had been caring for her daughter, records say.
Lake Juvenile Court ordered the baby be removed from Rodriguez's home Oct. 25 because she was born cocaine positive, but the Indiana Department of Child Services had been unable to locate Rodriguez or her daughter before the baby's death, records state.