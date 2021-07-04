Montana's Crow tribe reenacts the Battle of Little Bighorn

The warriors consisted of young Crow Tribe riders who played braves from the Crow, Sioux and Cheyenne tribes. They rode bareback at high speeds while wearing full war regalia. Real Bird noted that the warriors had to be qualified to take the field.

The cavalry riders trained at the U.S. Cavalry School in Helena. The program leader, Keith Harrin, said his group was energized by being here.

"We have a strong love for the horses, the land and Montana," Harrin said.

The reenactment itself is not just Custer's Last Stand, but also explains the culture of different tribes in the area, and the colonization of Europeans. At one point, organizers released a stampede of wild horses, which were then herded and forced to cross the river by the Native riders.

"The horses are essential to the story," Real Bird, himself a horse rancher, said. "The reason the Sioux could win the battle was their quality of horses. It is a game changer."

Real Bird opened up his reenactment 29 years ago after he grew sick of the version in Hardin that came from the perspective of the U.S. Government, which eventually closed in 2015. His story is from the narrative of Spotted Wolf, a prominent Northern Cheyenne warrior who fought in the battle.

His story was passed down to Real Bird's grandfather, and now he and his family carry out the event at the bank of the Little Bighorn River, which is just south of the battlefield, which is now a national monument and cemetery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.