Carroll claims Lake Station mayoral job

Democrat says the voters 'made the right choice,' Page A3

Changes coming to St. John

Republicans sweep council race, solidify switch in town leadership, Page A4

Dems hang on in Schererville

Democrats set to retain 3-2 majority on Town Council, Page A6

Every race by the numbers

A complete breakdown on how the candidates fared, Page A9

A shakeup in Chesterton

Dem Udvare unseats incumbent clerk-treasurer, Page A11

