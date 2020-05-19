More from Birmingham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's another deal from my monthly trip to Birmingham for a game with old friends and teammates. We always have interesting deals.

The most taxing contract to play and defend is 2NT. Declarer must struggle with no extra high-card strength. But 1NT can be almost as stressful. I was today's East, and my partner led the ten of diamonds. Declarer took dummy's ace, so I knew he had the king and maybe the queen. He led a club next: five, jack, ten.

South then led a heart to dummy's jack. I took the queen and shifted to the queen of spades. Dummy's king won, and declarer led a second club. I took the ace.

On target

So far our defense had been on target. If I continue with the queen of clubs, I set up my seven with my ten of spades as an entry. We get two clubs, three spades and two hearts.

Whether I would have continued down the winning path I'll never know; on the second club, my partner slipped by pitching a diamond. South had four diamond tricks, a spade and two clubs.

Daily question

You hold: S K 9 6 3 2 H K J 4 D A 7 C 9 8 3. You deal and pass, the next player passes and your partner opens one heart. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: If you were not a passed hand, you would temporize with a one-spade response. If partner bid, say, two of a minor next, you would jump to three hearts to invite game. But now a new-suit response would not be forcing, and partner might pass it. Bid three hearts, invitational.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0