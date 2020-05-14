More Region music performances are canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the optimism of things slowly opening up again in our Region, many municipalities are taking the "slowly" part of that directive to heart and being extra cautious when it comes to large gatherings in public places.

To that end, the latest area festival to fall victim to the virus is the annual Highland Fourth of July Festival.

Word came this week that Highland town leaders have opted to hold back on the well attended summer gala and instead may possibly host a similar, but smaller Fall Festival of some kind in its place. Although the news is disappointing, such cancellations have become expected as communities across the state and around the country are taking baby steps when it comes to laying out their seasonal events and keeping the public safe.

Highland is just the latest of many area communities to have canceled events locally for the 2020 Spring/Summer season. Other area fest cancellations include the early July Cedar Lake Festival & Car Show, the late July Pierogi Fest in Whiting, the late June 30th annual St. Thomas More Fun Days Fest in Munster and the mid-June Dyer Summer Festival and Celebrate Schererville Festival, among others.