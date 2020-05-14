More Region music performances are canceled

Despite the optimism of things slowly opening up again in our Region, many municipalities are taking the "slowly" part of that directive to heart and being extra cautious when it comes to large gatherings in public places.
To that end, the latest area festival to fall victim to the virus is the annual Highland Fourth of July Festival.
Word came this week that Highland town leaders have opted to hold back on the well attended summer gala and instead may possibly host a similar, but smaller Fall Festival of some kind in its place. Although the news is disappointing, such cancellations have become expected as communities across the state and around the country are taking baby steps when it comes to laying out their seasonal events and keeping the public safe.
Highland is just the latest of many area communities to have canceled events locally for the 2020 Spring/Summer season. Other area fest cancellations include the early July Cedar Lake Festival & Car Show, the late July Pierogi Fest in Whiting, the late June 30th annual St. Thomas More Fun Days Fest in Munster and the mid-June Dyer Summer Festival and Celebrate Schererville Festival, among others.
To their credit, Northwest Indiana musical artists contacted about the many cancellations, seem to be understanding of the tough position local governing officials now find themselves in when deciding to cancel or proceed with large seasonal events. Most are hopeful things will turn around in time to salvage the late summer and early fall season.
At press time, the sole June 14 date of the new 2nd Sunday Summer Series of local concerts at Highland's Main Square Park, was also postponed by The Highland Parks & Recreation Department. It is hopeful that date, featuring High Street Band with special guest Eric Lambert & Char, will be rescheduled for later in the season.
CHICAGO's GATOR BITES BIG ON AWARDS
Last week, the blues celebrated the 41st annual Blues Music Awards and two hometown artists signed to the Chicago-based Alligator Records label had a big night.
Born and bred Chicago bluesman Nick Moss did us proud, when his Nick Moss Band took home three trophies in all, including the prestigious Band Of The Year. Their latest Alligator album, "Lucky Guy!," won the Traditional Blues Album Of The Year category, and its title track (written by Moss) won Song Of The Year.
Congratulations to amazing Chi-town singer and legacy artist, Shemekia Copeland, for winning top honors in the category, Contemporary Blues Female Artist Of The Year.
Though not native Chicagoans, Rick Estrin (of Rick Estrin & The Nightcats) and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram also made their label proud. Estrin won Best Instrumentalist - Harmonica, while Ingram scored five awards -- Album Of The Year, Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year, Best Emerging Artist Album (for his Alligator debut, "Kingfish"), Contemporary Male Blues Artist Of The Year and Best Instrumentalist - Guitar. More: alligator.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Three June dates planned to kick off the summer concert season at Bull Dog Park Pavilion in Crown Point have now been postponed as well. It is hoped the three dates, featuring popular regional artists such as The Muddsharks, Nawty and Got issues, will be made up later in the season at the venue.
• The Acorn Theater's ongoing free live streaming series continues tonight (5/14) at 8 p.m. Easternl with Northwest Indiana veteran music-maker, Chad Clifford. The singer/songwriter famous for fronting and singing with The Crawpuppies, will be performing original songs with a slight mix of covers. Acorn also hosts a celebration of Chicago folk legend, John Prine's music as 10 regional artists perform his or her favorite John Prine songs and a video compilation this Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Grammy award-winner Prine died last month from complications due to COVID-19, and left behind more than 20 albums that greatly influenced and impacted songwriters of his and later generations. Live stream everything at facebook.com/AcornTheater.
• Americana troubadour Eric Lambert's delayed April release of his newest album, "Beating The Odds," will be coming mid-September via streaming platforms and online retail sites, with physical CDs available at facebook.com/ericlambertmusic. The celebrated guitarist also streams a new series every Monday via his Facebook page called"Monday Guitar Tips Live," performing a song and then teaching how to play it. He also has a channel on Truefire.com called, "Flatpicking with Eric Lambert," with 100 video lessons made accessible 24/7 for a $9.99 monthly fee. In addition, Lambert does private lessons via Skype and Zoom to all levels of players.
• Blue Island hair metal holdouts, Enuff Z'Nuff are doing pre-orders on their 13th and latest studio album, "Brianwashed Generation," due out July 10. This is the second album to feature lead vocals by its only remaining original member, Chip Z'Nuff, and their third for the Italian indie label, Frontiers Records. Hear the album's advance single, "Fatal Distraction," at: youtube.com/watch?v=YFHPbG_c6dY. Session guests include former Z'Nuff vocalist/guitarist, Donnie Vie, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, and current Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Neilsen. More: enuffznuff.com
• The Lira Ensemble of Chicago will celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. John Paul II's birth with a free on-line concert this Sunday featuring The Lira Singers and The Lira Chamber Chorus. The repertoire of sacred music, written to texts by St. John Paul II, as well as folk songs from his beloved home city of Krakow, Poland, will be sung in both Polish and Latin.The one-hour concert is narrated in English at 5 p.m., then replayed at 6 p.m. with narration in Polish. Visit at youtube.com/watch?v=HvSzlRkFr3k.
• Congratulations to Hoosier resident Greg Jones on being selected from thousands of entries as the winner of Sweetwater Studios' "Record your EP For Free Contest." The West Lafayette-based Americana singer/songwriter has been writing and performing his own music since 2006 as a soloist and in acoustic duos. As winner, Jones will be recording two of his songs in the state-of-the-art Fort Wayne recording studio complex at no cost. Hear his music at reverbnation.com/gregjones5.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!