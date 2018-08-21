The Cubs bolstered their struggling lineup by acquiring Daniel Murphy in a trade with the Nationals on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Murphy has a .413 career batting average at Wrigley Field, according to STATS. He was the NL Championship Series MVP when the Mets swept the Cubs in 2015, hitting .529 with four homers and six RBIs.
The Cubs also announced that Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season because of a stress reaction in his right elbow.
Darvish left his rehab start for Class A South Bend on Sunday after just one inning.
Read more page B3.