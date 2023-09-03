Raymond and Loraine Moreno are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 1, 1979 in Chicago. They soon relocated to Giessen, Germany where Raymond was stationed in the army.

The bride is the former Loraine Castro. The Morenos are currently residents of Hammond. They lived on the South Side of Chicago during their childhood and for most of their lives.

Their children are Loray (Moreno) Cruz (spouse Victor), Susan Moreno and Raymond Moreno Jr. (spouse Marisela), Grandchildren are Victor Cruz Jr. and Amalia Cruz.

Loraine is an RN who graduated from South Chicago School of Nursing. She is currently the Director of Women’s Health at Chicago Family Health Center where she has worked for over 30 years. She organizes numerous Community programs and is also a breast cancer survivor.

Raymond is a Chef who received his credentials from Washburne Trade School in Chicago and worked at many different venues including Hilton Hotel, The Chicago Yacht Club and Northwestern University. He currently runs the soup Kitchen at St. Joseph Church in Hammond where they are both also active members of the church community. Ray is also a Veteran and a Member of VFW 802 and a member of the Knights of Columbus #726 at St. John Bosco Church.