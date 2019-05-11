VALPARAISO – If you want to know about graduates’ hopes, dreams, and challenges, just read the top of their mortarboards. Whether light-hearted or serious, the messages tell a story.
“What feels like the end is only just the beginning” was the message on Stacey Weller’s graduation cap Saturday for Ivy Tech Community College. The physical therapist student from DeMotte said graduation feels “pretty surreal.”
Citing “new opportunities ahead of me,” Weller pointed to “two years of rigorous programs and classes … it feels good to finally be done.”
Jason Martin of Valparaiso was earning an associate degree in nursing. Next stop is Indiana University Northwest for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Borrowing the Superman logo, Martin’s mortarboard read: “Man enough to be a nurse.”
He explained, “My sister is a midwife and my mother was a registered nurse for 25 years. I worked in a factory but did not enjoy it.”
Martin took money from his 401(k) to afford Ivy Tech.
They were among the more than 1,800 graduates from Ivy Tech’s Lake County, Valparaiso and Michigan City campuses. Commencement exercises took place at Valparaiso University’s Athletics-Recreation Center.
Ivy Tech students earned nearly 2,700 degrees and certificates during the 2018-19 school year.
In her commencement address, Kara Monroe, Ivy Tech statewide provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, offered graduates three charges: celebrate today, then think about their next goals; with that college degree, lift up others with their education plans; and offer a heartfelt thank-you to those who helped them graduate.
Crystal Moore’s mortarboard featured a picture of her late brother Leon, who died in a fire in 2018. The human services major from East Chicago was honoring her brother and also served as a role model to her three children.
“I have to show them not to quit, that they can do it,” Moore said. “I did it.”
“Mommy did it” was the message and theme for Shamira Malone from Portage. The mother of two boys earned a degree in applied sciences industrial technology.
“Today is very important,” Malone said. “I came a long way going to school, having two kids.”
The toughest part, she said, was “working full-time, going to school full-time, and raising two boys full-time.”
Mechell Hardiman, Andrew Bochnicka and Maggie Burgdorf received Distinguished Graduate awards for their respective campuses.
Hardiman overcame homelessness to earn a degree in hospitality at the Lake County campus. Bochnicka was a business degree recipient at the Valparaiso campus. Burgdorf studied medical assisting at the Michigan City campus.
Ruth Nangle, of Michigan City, a 2018 Distinguished Graduate honoree in business, pursued hospitality this year. She used a line from Yoda of Star Wars fame: “There is no try, there is only do.”
“I wanted to show my kids and grandkids they can do it,” said Nangle, 45, the mother of three and grandmother of three.
Nangle, who spent four years at the Michigan City campus, admitted she almost quit after the first day.
“I was terrified. I thought, 'I can’t do this'. What am I doing here?” Nangle recalled. “Once I got my foot in the door, I ran with it and there was no looking back.”
Then there was this message: “I was this close to stripping.”
Nichole Karnick of Chesterton studied respiratory therapist, but it was not easy financially.
“I was let go from my job after three years, and it’s pretty hard to go to school when you don’t have any money,” said Karnick, whose savings paid for college.