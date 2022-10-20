Most Creative Pizza

MOD Pizza
16439 W. 159th St.
Lockport
815-293-8001
651 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
779-803-8129
Known for its individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, MOD Pizza is serving up creativity.
Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings and sauces to create pizzas and salads just the way they like them.
“As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style and compelling value to the world of pizza,” according to the company.
MOD was founded in 2008 in Seattle, and it now has 520 stores in 29 states and Canada.
SECOND PLACE
Ed & Joe’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
17332 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-532-3051
THIRD PLACE
Wooden Paddle
212 Stephen St.
Lemont
630-326-8150