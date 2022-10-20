 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Most Creative Pizza

  • 0
Most Creative Pizza

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza

16439 W. 159th St.

Lockport

815-293-8001

651 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

779-803-8129

www.modpizza.com

Known for its individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, MOD Pizza is serving up creativity.

Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings and sauces to create pizzas and salads just the way they like them.

“As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style and compelling value to the world of pizza,” according to the company.

People are also reading…

MOD was founded in 2008 in Seattle, and it now has 520 stores in 29 states and Canada.

SECOND PLACE

Ed & Joe’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

17332 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3051

www.ednjoes.com

THIRD PLACE

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St.

Lemont

630-326-8150

www.woodenpaddle.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts