Most Creative Pizza
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Rich’s Pizza Joint in Frankfort

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Most Creative Pizza

Co-owner Colleen Loftus shows a Big Fatty pizza roll from Rich’s Pizza Joint in Frankfort.

Rich’s Pizza Joint

7228 W. Benton Drive

Frankfort 

708-532-8486

richspizzajointtogo.com

Colleen Loftus and Rich Chearo have seen changes over the years, but they maintained a commitment to making customers feel welcome and making high quality pizza. “We were in Tinley Park as a full-service restaurant for 11 years and then moved to Frankfort two years ago,” Loftus said.

Loftus, co-manager with Chearo, touted their partnership and their staff for the success of Rich’s Pizza Joint. “Rich and I have a really strong partnership and a great team,” Loftus said. “We’ve all worked hard to get to where we’re at.”

According to Loftus and Chearo, their "super loyal" customers enjoy the fun and friendly atmosphere at Rich’s. “We’re super friendly. We just want to treat people the way they want to be treated,” said Loftus. Chearo added that they tell their staff to be open. “If they don’t know an answer to a customer’s question, we tell them ‘Don’t say ‘no.’ Say ‘let me get back to you.' ”

Though Loftus and Chearo like to have fun, one thing they insist on is the quality of their food.

SECOND PLACE

Chicago Dough Company

1080 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-3900

chicagodough.com

THIRD PLACE

Wooden Paddle

212 Stephen St.

Lemont

630-326-8150

woodenpaddle.com

