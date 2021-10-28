Most Creative Pizza

Rich’s Pizza Joint

7228 W. Benton Drive

Frankfort

708-532-8486

Colleen Loftus and Rich Chearo have seen changes over the years, but they maintained a commitment to making customers feel welcome and making high quality pizza. “We were in Tinley Park as a full-service restaurant for 11 years and then moved to Frankfort two years ago,” Loftus said.

Loftus, co-manager with Chearo, touted their partnership and their staff for the success of Rich’s Pizza Joint. “Rich and I have a really strong partnership and a great team,” Loftus said. “We’ve all worked hard to get to where we’re at.”

According to Loftus and Chearo, their "super loyal" customers enjoy the fun and friendly atmosphere at Rich’s. “We’re super friendly. We just want to treat people the way they want to be treated,” said Loftus. Chearo added that they tell their staff to be open. “If they don’t know an answer to a customer’s question, we tell them ‘Don’t say ‘no.’ Say ‘let me get back to you.' ”