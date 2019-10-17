CROWN POINT — A mother was to be released from jail and placed on probation after pleading guilty Thursday to neglect for walking drunk down the middle of a street with her three children, forcing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting them.
Denisea T. Crenshaw, 27, of Gary, spent about three months in jail after her arrest July 16 near 15th Avenue and Ellsworth Street in Gary.
Crenshaw's blood alcohol content was about 0.25, court records say.
An off-duty Lake County sheriff's officer was driving in the area when he noticed vehicles in front of him honking and swerving as they tried to avoid Crenshaw and her young children.
Crenshaw "looked like a zombie" and fought with an officer while en route to the police station, records say.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Crenshaw's plea to a felony count of neglect of a dependent.
"You're lucky no one got killed," Cappas said.
He sentenced Crenshaw to a year in jail, but suspended the remainder of her sentence and placed her on probation.
Crenshaw must complete substance abuse and alcohol classes, according to her plea agreement.