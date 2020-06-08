Motorcycles blessed at Merrillville monastery
- Times Staff
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The video, which has been viewed more than 175,000 times on Twitter, shows 21 people standing near the end of the Erie-Lackawanna Trail. Eight of those pictured are holding rifles as the group passes by.
- Updated
The rumored protest ended up being small and peaceful.
- Updated
A demonstration in Lowell gathered nearly 100 protestors, a group of Invaders and a handful of residents open-carrying AR-15 guns. It ended in prayer, discussion and peace.
- Updated
Those charged with disorderly conduct include residents from Gary, Crown Point, Merrillville, East Chicago and Lake Station.
- Updated
"I want people to know what is happening at these protests and to know the entirety of the situation. People need to understand that all lives cannot matter until black lives matter.”
- Updated
Police Chief Pete Land said Officer Rob Harrell, badge No. 115, is the department's first and only African American officer.
- Updated
The rumored protest ended up being small and peaceful.
- Updated
The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and the passenger on the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
- Updated
Griffith police condemn social media posts about Black Lives Matter event planned for Sunday at Central Park.
- Updated
While walking the two women away from the scene, she turned and in an unprovoked move, punched her friend in the face, police said.