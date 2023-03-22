GARY — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after crashing on eastbound Interstate 80/94 between the Burr and Grant street exits, Indiana State Police reported.

Trooopers were dispatched at approximately 7:10 p.m. and discovered that a sport-style motorcycle had been traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles along the skip line — the painted line that divides the lanes of travel.

While driving in this fashion and passing a semi-truck, the motorcycle made contact with the rear of a semi-truck, ISP said.

"This resulted in the operator of the motorcycle losing control and crashing. The motorcycle caught on fire, while Good Samaritans stopped and immediately began to render first aid and CPR to the unconscious rider," police reported.

The rider was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, police said. Identification is pending notification of family.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.

Police warned of the dangers of using the skip line to pass vehicles: "While legal in other states, the Indiana State Police would like to remind motorcyclists that in Indiana, it is not permissible for a motorcycle to pass other vehicles while riding the skip lines. It is not only illegal, but it is extremely dangerous."