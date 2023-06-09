Rocky Balboa (2006, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young BBC America, 5 p.m.
Last Holiday (2006, Comedy) Queen Latifah, Gerard Depardieu VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy (2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente Bravo, 6 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007, Fantasy) Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint E!, 7 p.m.
Interstellar (2014, Science fiction) Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway FX, 7 p.m.
Mamma Mia! (2008, Musical comedy) Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan CMT, 7 p.m.
Trophy Wife (2022, Crime drama) Erica Peeples, Sean Patrick Thomas BET, 8 p.m.
Con Air (1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack FXM, 9 p.m.
Husband, Wife and Their Lover (2022, Suspense) Nikki Leigh, Katie Monds LMN, 9 p.m.
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts, Southlake Mall sneaker shop, The Boba Tea Cafe, B-Nails and Viet-Ship opening; Mezquitacos closed
- Northwest Indiana man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift: 'We will destroy you,' accusations say
- Motorist makes big splash in Crown Point, rescuers say
- Sin City Deciple member admits to 2003 killing of Gary police chief’s son
- Bodies of 2 juveniles pulled from river; state investigating
- Hobart man dies following I-94 motorcycle crash, officials say
- Prosecutors upgrade charges to murder in case of gun prank gone wrong
- Portage boy tells cops he saw sister crying after being molested; man charged
- Replacement for White Castle's oldest Chicago area restaurant in Whiting opening, features AI and robots
- Woman dead, man 'critical' from overnight shootings in Merrillville
- Hoosier opinions sought on child-support rule changes
- 1 dead after vehicle becomes trapped underneath wheels of semi, state police say
- Hammond to give away free Lil Wayne tickets to Hammond residents
- Duke goes home, ending status as longest dog resident at Region shelter
- Man shot in face while visiting Region home reportedly told police he has no issues with anyone
Burlesque (2010, Drama) Christina Aguilera CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Action) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron Paramount, 9:30 p.m.
