Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart AMC, 4:30 p.m.
The 27-Hour Day (2021, Romance) Autumn Reeser, Andrew Walker Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania (2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 6 p.m.
Deadpool 2 (2018, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin FX, 6:30 p.m.
Django Unchained (2012, Western) Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz VH1, 7 p.m.
Pitch Perfect (2012, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin AMC, 7 p.m.
Secret Society of Lies (2023, Suspense) Kristen Vaganos, Luke Charles Stafford LMN, 7 p.m.
Sweet Autumn (2020, Romance) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker Hallmark, 7 p.m.
The Town (2010, Crime drama) Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall TNT, 7 p.m.
- 34-year-old woman identified in Merrillville homicide; suspect in custody
- Bone Dry bar closes in Highland after more than 2 decades
- Duke goes home, ending status as longest dog resident at Region shelter
- Woman dead, man 'critical' from overnight shootings in Merrillville
- 2 dead in separate car crashes in Gary, Hebron
- 101-year-old Wheatfield painter has long championed the arts, still going strong
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Honey Berry Cafe, The Sports Card Shop, Trader Buck's, Winfield thrift store and Dunkin opening; Sicilian Joe's closes
- Thornton Quarry, I-80's Grand Canyon, an economic bedrock with another 200 years of reserves left
- Cedar Lake man, 53, dies in car crash in Winfield Township
- Several hurt in Winfield Township crash
- Lowell woman, 22, dies in car crash in Hebron
- Porter County investigating after body found near fishing area
- Northwest Indiana man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift: 'We will destroy you,' accusations say
- Motorist makes big splash in Crown Point, rescuers say
- UPDATE: SUV at 113 mph just seconds before fatal Portage crash, new charges say
Tremors (1990, Horror) Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward Sundance, 7 p.m.
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (2023, Mystery) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Vacation Home Nightmare (2023, Suspense) Aubrey Reynolds, Justin Berti LMN, 9 p.m.
