Moving every 30 minutes could improve one's health and offset the harm of prolonged sitting, a Northwest Health doctor said.

“Adding more movement into your life doesn't have to be overly strenuous or negatively impact your work,” said Ather Malik, a board-certified family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care. “To break up those long periods of sitting, try stretching at your desk, walking around during a phone conversation, visiting a coworker at their desk or taking the stairs rather than an elevator.”

A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found that moving for five minutes every half hour helps counteract the harm caused by continuous sitting, which some media outlets have dubbed "the new smoking" for its deleterious health effects. Engaging in brief spurts of such physical activity lowers blood pressure and blood sugar.

Adults sit for an average of 12 hours a day due to a number of factors like office jobs, long commutes, increased phone usage and bring watching television. But sitting for long stretches can cause chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and obesity.

It causes blood and fluids to pool in the legs and feet, increasing the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot that can travel to the lungs. Sitting also puts strain on the spine, joints, shoulders hips, which can lead to back pain, muscular atrophy and premature degeneration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 25% of American adults are physically inactive, contributing to an estimated one of 10 premature deaths.

But regular exercise and daily movement reduce such risks.

“For added health benefits, incorporate 20 to 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise into your daily routine,” Malik said. "Brisk walking, dancing, biking, even gardening or housework can qualify. The goal is to raise your heart rate, which helps oxygen and blood circulate better, and can also help you burn more calories and lower cholesterol."

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.