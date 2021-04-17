 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MR N. C. LUZIER & MISS S. G. REED TO BE WED
urgent
ENGAGEMENT

MR N. C. LUZIER & MISS S. G. REED TO BE WED

6070e34f98c68.photo_1-png.png

It is with great pride that Kevin and Jill Luzier of Marysville, Pennsylvania and Collin and Sarah Reed of Valparaiso, Indiana announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Noah Christopher Luzier and Samantha Grace Reed. Noah and Samantha will become Mr. and Mrs. Luzier on February 12th, 2022 before friends and family at the Old Courthouse in Crown Point, Indiana.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts