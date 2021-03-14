Mrvan: Thank you to the essential workers of Northwest Indiana

The men and women of labor, including the United Steelworkers, the Building and Construction Trades, and Longshoremen, have put themselves at great personal risk to keep our factories open, our ports open, and expand and maintain our infrastructure during these trying times.

I remain deeply concerned during this time of economic uncertainty that foreign countries are disrupting the ability of American manufacturers and workers to compete against unfair subsidies and illegal price dumping actions. It is imperative for our national economy and our national defense to have a vibrant and strong domestic steel industry.

As the co-chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, I will do everything possible to defend our domestic steel industry and ensure all workers can compete on a level playing field.

As a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, I would note that more must be done to ensure that teachers and students can safely conduct in-person learning. Earlier in February, I was pleased that one of my first hearings as a member of Congress was the consideration of the American Rescue Plan, which would provide $130 billion to help K-12 schools follow the steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so that teachers and students can safely return to the classroom.